New Rural Production Company Begins Filming Around Llandovery

New Rural Production Company “A New Road Productions” Begins Filming ambitious First Feature, The Lost Farm, in and around Llandovery

A New Road Productions, a Llandovery-based media start-up founded by dynamic actor/producers’ Luke Bailey and Ella Peel (the pair behind the sell out Heart of Wales Fringe Festival), has begun production on its first feature film, The Lost Farm, an elevated horror shooting throughout November across Carmarthenshire.

The film follows seven novices on a charity hike who, after one of their group is bitten by a rabid dog, seek refuge at an abandoned farm, only to discover the place is haunted by a vengeful, humanoid monster, who has a secret that could change the world. Beneath its chilling surface, The Lost Farm explores themes of exploitation and resilience within rural Welsh communities, riffing on real historical injustices such as Epynt, Capel Celyn’s ‘Cofiwch Dryweryn’, and Groes.

“The film might be a thrilling horror,” says writer Luke Bailey, “but at its heart, it’s about how rural Welsh communities continue to be taken advantage of by legislation, by corporations, and by the myths we tell ourselves. We wanted to tackle that through a story that’s emotional, entertaining, and distinctly Welsh.”

The cast includes Suzanne Packer (Casualty, In My Skin); Tahj Miles (Death In Paradise, Mr Loverman); Ella Peel (The Light in the Hall, Gangs of London); James Baxter (Waterloo Road, Open All Hours); Lowri Palfrey (Sex Education, Keeping Faith); Tony Mooney (Clocking Off, Scott & Bailey) and Richard Mylan (Coupling, Waterloo Road). Impressively, the vast majority of the cast and crew are Wales-based, with A New Road Productions actively investing in training and paid opportunities for local talent.

Businesses and entrepreneurs in the area have come out in droves to support the innovative project. Jonathan Stanley who runs local establishments The King’s Head, The Blue Bell and Juno’s doughnuts, along with Anthony Wathan, co-owner of Towy Taxis and The White Hall pub have both invested money and services to help The Lost Farm leap to life. The film has also seen support from Penygawse Victorian Tea Rooms, The Dragon’s Garden Bookshop, No7 Hair and Beauty Salon, Llandovery Antiques, Castle Garage Motors, Ozzy’s Takeaway, Henllys Estate B&B and Mabinogion Fashion.

Llandovery born Ella beams as she tells how the film has “really brought the community together. We saw how important these relationships were during the fringe festival and of course we’re all about giving these businesses starring roles on screen”

A New Road productions is always looking to support and collaborate with innovative businesses. The company has even partnered with Coleg y Cymoedd, offering work experience and mentorship to third-year Make-Up and FX students as part of the production.

“For me, being born and raised in Llandovery, it’s vital to create opportunities locally,” says Ella Peel. “So many young people feel they have to leave rural Wales to build a career. By bringing productions home, we hope to give them the choice to stay and to thrive.”

Bailey adds, “Too often, outside production companies come here but fail to employ local creatives. We want to change that. By supporting and up-skilling local talent, we can grow a sustainable creative economy, one that’s fairer, greener, and rooted in our communities.”

With The Lost Farm, A New Road Productions aims to set a new standard for regional filmmaking, combining bold storytelling with real social impact.