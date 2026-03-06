National Garden Scheme: Wales and the Borders Regional Meeting

Wednesday 4th March the sun shone and the rain stopped for a meeting of officers and volunteers, from across Wales, at Hafron Yr Afon in Newtown. Celebrating the successes of 2025, we look forward to a new season of garden visits.

Regional Chair Susan Paynton welcomed everyone and announced that the National Garden Scheme (NGS) in Wales and The Marches (Shropshire and Herefordshire) raised £447,351 last year, an increase of 12% from 2024. 397 gardens will be opening this year in the region, including 91 new gardens. The NGS Powys booklets are now available in both English and Welsh and have been distributed to numerous venues. All we need now is a glorious summer to enjoy some fantastic gardens visits!

Richard Claxton joined as Chief Executive last Autumn and his work as a General Practitioner means he is very aware of the importance of the many health-related charities which have benefited from donations. £3,875,596 in total was donated to a wide variety of charities last year, an incredible sum raised by garden owners, volunteers, donations and a small group of just 14 members of staff at Headquarters.

Joined by NGS officers, he described the 5-year strategic plan including the exciting events and materials being organised for our Centenary in 2027. About 600 gardens opened in 1927 and 120 of these are still opening on occasions today.

Alan Titchmarsh, who took over from Mary Berry as President, sent a video message of thanks to everyone attending.

This year, the achievements include 30 years of partnership with the Carers’ Trust, Marie Curie and Hospice UK; 40 years with Perennial. A total of £20 million has now been donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. At a local level, Rosamund Davies, County Organiser for Glamorgan, Trustee and former Regional Chair for Wales and The Marches, was congratulated for 25 years of volunteering, receiving a plate inscribed with National Garden Scheme.

Debbie Field, County Organiser, Gwent gave a passionate presentation about engaging Primary School children with garden visits. The inspiring meeting ended with a real buzz from the audience, full of enthusiasm for the coming season of wonderful gardens to visit.

Feature image: Richard Claxton, CEO, NGS