Mêl Llŷn Welsh Honey Products

Mêl Llŷn – Welsh Honey, Handcrafted Candles & Bee Products from the Llŷn Peninsula

Welcome to Mêl Llŷn, where the wild beauty and character of the Llŷn Peninsula in North Wales infuse every jar of Welsh honey and each carefully handcrafted bee product. As a family-run business, we are dedicated to sharing the essence of Wales: pure honey, artisanal candles poured by hand, and authentic bee-derived creations for those who value quality, sustainability, and a meaningful connection to place.

A Family Tradition, Rooted in Welsh Heritage

Mêl Llŷn is the creation of Julie and Robert Davies, combining family business experience, a love for the Welsh countryside, and a passion for beekeeping. Our journey began as a hobby and has grown into a thriving business, with 140 hives thoughtfully placed across the Llŷn Peninsula. This allows our bees to forage on a rich variety of wildflowers, heather, and coastal plants unique to this beautiful region.

Our approach is hands-on and personal. We partner with local farmers, support pollinator habitats, and use sustainable methods wherever possible. Every batch of honey, each beeswax candle, and all our bee products are a reflection of our commitment to quality and the landscape.

Pure, Raw, Unpasteurised Welsh Honey

At the heart of Mêl Llŷn is our honey—pure, raw, and unpasteurised. We believe honey should be as natural as possible: never pasteurised, only lightly filtered, and full of the natural enzymes, pollen, and unique flavours of the Llŷn’s wild landscape. Each season brings its own character, from delicate spring and summer honeys to the richer autumn and heather blends. Every jar is hand-filled in small batches, never mixed with imported honey, so you can enjoy the true taste of North Wales.

Bee welfare is always our priority, and we only harvest what our bees can spare, ensuring their health and the sustainability of our hives.

Handcrafted Beeswax Candles & Bee Products

At Mêl Llŷn, we handcraft our beeswax candles in small batches using 100% pure beeswax, carefully sourced from other beekeepers to meet our standards for quality. Each candle is poured using traditional methods to ensure a clean, natural burn and a gentle honeyed aroma. From classic tapers to decorative shapes and unique designs, every piece is thoughtfully made and inspected with care.

Alongside our honey and candles, we continue to explore new product lines that honour the versatility of bee-derived ingredients and the spirit of the landscape. Whether it’s our planned Welsh Honey Fudge or Marmalade, each offering reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, sensory experience, and gentle storytelling.

Sustainability and Local Stewardship

Our jar and label composition was chosen with expert guidance to ensure every jar is fully recyclable. We use packaging made from recycled and recyclable materials, and we seek out suppliers who share our ethos and source locally whenever possible.

By placing our hives across the Llŷn Peninsula, we help support biodiversity and natural pollination, contributing to the health of our local ecosystems.

As a Welsh-speaking business, we proudly celebrate our heritage through bilingual packaging and communications. Supporting Mêl Llŷn means supporting a local, ethical business rooted in quality, community, and care for the land.

Discover Mêl Llŷn

Our Welsh honey, handcrafted beeswax candles, and bee products are available online, through select retailers, and at local fairs and markets across North Wales. Whether you’re a honey enthusiast, a lover of handmade crafts, or simply seeking a taste of authentic Welsh tradition, we invite you to discover the unique flavours and craftsmanship of Mêl Llŷn.

Contact Details:

Mêl Llŷn by Davies a’i Gwmni Cyf

Eisteddfa Farm, Llannor, Pwllheli LL53 6YG

Email: post@mel-llyn.co.uk

Phone: 07827 291337

Website: www.mel-llyn.co.uk

Follow us on social media for behind-the-scenes stories, seasonal updates, and a closer look at life with bees on the Llŷn Peninsula.