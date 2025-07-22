‘Make Memories, Not Mess’ Campaign to Tackle Litter

As the summer heats up, Keep Wales Tidy is urging everyone across people across Mid Wales to make the most of the season, but without leaving litter behind.

The initiative urges everyone in Mid Wales – residents and visitors alike – to take responsibility for their litter, especially when bins are full or unavailable. The message is simple: take your rubbish home and leave no trace behind.

Litter continues to blight communities, threaten wildlife and damage our precious natural environment. Recent figures reveal that fast food packaging was found on 26.4% of streets and drinks litter on 43.6% – a clear sign that throwaway culture is taking a toll on every corner of Wales.

Ceredigion-based ecologist and content creator Joe Wilkins is backing the campaign as part of his ‘Sandwich with a View’ series. He said:

“As someone who loves Wales and encourages people to explore our wonderful nation responsibly, I know how vital it is that we keep these special places litter-free. Nature in Wales is under pressure from many threats beyond our control, but taking our litter home is one simple action we can all take to help wildlife recover and thrive. Let’s make memories, not mess.”

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said:

“Our parks, beaches and green spaces are at the heart of what makes Wales so special. We all have a part to play in looking after them. “It’s simple: if you bring it with you, take it home. Let’s enjoy everything Wales has to offer this summer, without spoiling the experience for others or harming the environment. Let’s make memories, not mess.”

Funded by Welsh Government, the campaign aims to spark a sense of pride and collective responsibility across Mid Wales – proving that even small changes in behaviour can make a big difference to the places we love and share.

To find out more, visit: www.keepwalestidy.cymru