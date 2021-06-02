Local Places for Nature is back! Apply for a free garden package today

We’re excited to announce that applications for Local Places for Nature have reopened.

Last year, more than 500 green spaces across the country were created, restored and enhanced. Community groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes got involved – from disability charities and youth groups to social enterprises and carer groups.

Now, thanks to support from Welsh Government, we’ve got hundreds more packages available. This is your chance to reverse nature’s decline and provide an important boost to the well-being of your local community at the same time.

Each pre-paid package includes native plants, tools and other materials. We’ll handle the orders and deliveries, and our project officers will even provide support on the ground.

Our packages this year fall into two categories:

Starter packages for community or volunteer groups looking to create a Pollinator Garden, Fruit and Herb Garden, or Urban Garden. Development packages for community-based organisations that are ready to take on a bigger project and build a Food Growing Garden or Wildlife Garden.

In 2021-22, priority will be given to projects in urban, deprived areas with little or no access to nature. We’re also really keen to welcome applications from underrepresented groups across Wales.

It’s a simple application process. Just visit the Keep Wales Tidy website, choose your package, read through the guidance, and download and complete the application form.

The next application deadline is midday on 30th June. We’re expecting packages to get snapped up fast, so make sure you get your application in soon!

If you have any questions, please get in touch with our Local Places for Nature team – email nature@keepwalestidy.cymru