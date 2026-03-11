Lifesaving Dogs Needed to Become Blood Donors in Cardiff

Could your dog be a lifesaver? Pet Blood Bank UK is currently appealing for dogs in Cardiff to come forward as blood donors to help save the lives of other dogs. Valley Vets in Cardiff is one of the charity’s host venues and they are looking for happy, healthy, and confident dogs to register for their donation sessions.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. They collect blood donations from donor dogs across the UK which then go towards helping to save the lives of other dogs in need. Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs. Dogs in Cardiff, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of 1 and 8, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and having new experiences.

The donation itself only takes 5-10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35-40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30% of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging. Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include Greyhounds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Lurchers, Boxers, and Weimaraners.

If you are interested in registering your dog to become a lifesaver or would like to book an appointment for the donation session at Valley Vets on Sunday 22 March, please visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.

Pet Blood Bank UK

Launched in 2007, Pet Blood Bank UK is the only charity that provides a blood bank service for all vets across the UK.

As part of our charitable remit, our aim is to advance animal health and welfare and to relieve suffering by providing quick and convenient access to blood.

Similar to the human blood service, pet owners kindly bring along their much loved companions to give blood at one of our many sessions across the country.

The blood is then taken to our processing centre in Loughborough where it is separated into red blood cells and plasma products, and then stored ready for dispatch.

Every unit of blood helps save up to four other lives, saving thousands of lives every year.

Dog donor criteria

Fit and healthy

Happy, confident, and enjoys meeting new people

Between one and eight years old

Weigh more than 25kg

Have a good temperament

Have never travelled outside of the UK and Ireland

Not on any medication

Breeds of dog more likely to have the rarer negative blood type

Airedale Terrier

American Bulldog

Basset Hound

Bearded Collie

Belgian Shepherd Malinois

Border Collie

Boxer

Bracco Italiano

Cane Corso

Curly Coated Retriever

Dobermann

Dogue de Bordeaux

English Bull Terrier

Flat Coated Retriever

German Shepherd

German Wire-Haired Pointer

Greyhound

Lurcher

Saluki

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Old English Sheepdog

Weimaraner

Feature image: Tilly – Labrador