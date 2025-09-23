Lavender Relaxing Body Oil from Weleda

Weleda is a long established company, first started in 1921, so this is very good track record to have. This Lavender Relaxing Body Oil is their ultimate relaxing body oil which is suitable for normal to dry skin types. It is a natural aromatherapy oil with holistic benefits for skin, senses, spirit and of course lavender is well-known for creating the classic scent of calm and peace. It is ideal for a relaxing massage at the end of a difficult day, this potent massage oil was created to impart a feeling of deep wellbeing and restfulness. Soothing, relaxing, harmonising it also improves skin hydration and reduces roughness, which makes it such a super product to keep using, especially as it is dermatologically tested and free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, colourants or raw materials from mineral oils. It is also suitable for vegans. To use, just apply a few drops and massage into your slightly damp, clean skin after bath or shower.