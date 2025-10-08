Hergest Croft Gardens Plant Fair Attracts Record Exhibitors!

The annual Hergest Croft Gardens Autumn Plant Fair in Kington, one of the oldest in the region, has attracted a record number of exhibitors ahead of the event on Sunday, October 12.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the region’s horticultural calendar, the fair will feature more than 60 stalls selling many rare and unusual plants, trees and shrubs from some of the finest suppliers in the country.

There will also be delicious artisan foods including Jerk Bay Caribbean food from Hereford, Monkland Cheese, Mr.T’s famous pies and Origin Pizza from Hay-on-Wye. More than 25 craft stalls from across the West Midlands will also be represented together with craft ales from Hay-on–Wye brewery, Luck Seven.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted that this year’s event has attracted such interest from some of the best nurseries and horticultural specialists in the Midlands,” said Austyn Hallworth, Hergest Croft Gardens’ head of marketing and public relations. “Last year, we exceeded visitor numbers and increased exhibitors, so to be over-subscribed with a waiting list a week before the fair is very encouraging and testimony to the quality of the event. “This is a fabulous day out for all the family and the weather is certainly on our side this year. Visitors will also be able to witness one of the best displays of autumn colour throughout the gardens that we have seen for a decade ”

For further details about the autumn fair, visit www.hergest.co.uk/events . Hergest Croft Gardens, set in the Herefordshire border with Powys, is home to National Collections of Zelkovas, Birches and Maples, along with 130 champion trees and over 5,000 rare plants and shrubs.

The gardens are open daily from March 29 until November 2, welcoming garden enthusiasts, conservationists and visitors from across the country.

Hergest Croft Gardens is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent membership organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion, Southern Eryri and the Welsh Marches.