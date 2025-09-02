Help make Wales a community of lifesavers by learning new skills during Save a Life September

St John Ambulance Cymru’s Save a Life September campaign has returned to promote lifesaving skills to people all over Wales.

The aim of the annual campaign is to encourage people to learn first aid skills, so they are more prepared to act if an emergency happens near them.

St John Ambulance Cymru will be holding a series of free in-person sessions around the country, as well as offering full workplace training courses and online e-learning courses people can complete to expand their knowledge of lifesaving skills.

The charity will also be sharing a range of stories that show the real-life impact first aid can have and top tips on how you can assist your loved ones and colleagues should they need help

St John Ambulance Chief Executive, Richard Lee said:

“First aid saves lives, and this campaign is all about equipping people with the simple skills that could be the difference between life and death. “We want people who are willing to feel able to help in the event of an incident such as a cardiac arrest, as early intervention increases the likelihood of survival and buys precious time for further help to arrive. “We also hope people will be inspired to volunteer with us and develop their skills further, which will give them the opportunity to be part of some of Wales’ most exciting events.”

As well as the Save a Life September sessions taking place in communities across the country, there will be public demonstrations taking place at the Red Dragon Centre in Cardiff Bay from 11am-4pm on Saturday 20th September and at the St Davids Shopping Centre in Cardiff City Centre from 11am-4pm on Sunday 21st September.