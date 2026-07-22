Heart of Wales Line Trail Launches New Passport Scheme

The Friends of the Heart of Wales Line Trail have officially launched a new passport designed to enhance the experience of walking their long-distance, railway-inspired Trail while supporting small businesses along the way.

The ‘Trail Passport’ was unveiled on the Transport for Wales stand during the Royal Welsh Show and is now available to walkers looking to discover the 141-mile trail, which follows the Heart of Wales Line from Craven Arms to Llanelli.

The passport has been developed and is managed by the Friends of the Heart of Wales Line Trail, with support from the Community Rail Network, Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) and Transport for Wales. Proceeds from the Trail Passport will fund the ongoing maintenance and development of the trail.

Designed to be used whether walkers complete the route in one journey or over several visits, the passport allows individuals to collect stamps from participating businesses that serve as official Stamping Stops to drive footfall into rural communities along the route. Walkers who collect ten or more stamps can apply for a free trail gift and certificate as a memento of their journey on the trail.

Lisa Denison, Chair of the Friends of the Heart of Wales Line Trail, said:

“The ‘Friends’ of the trail are very excited about the launch of the trail passport and grateful to our funders and partners who have helped to bring it to fruition. “As well as benefitting walkers and local businesses, it also provides the charity with a sustainable income, which in turn will help us to maintain the trail for future walkers.”

Owen Griffkin, Community Rail Development Officer for the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership, said:

“We are delighted to support this brilliant idea to encourage more people to use the Heart of Wales Line Trail. Getting outdoors in our lush countryside is one of the best ways to improve mental and physical wellbeing and now people can record and be rewarded for their walks. I also love how this project will connect the many people using the trail with wonderful, local businesses that are vital to our rural communities.”

Rhiannon-Jane Raftery, Community Rail Development Coordinator (Wales and Borders) for the Community Rail Network, said:

“This project is an excellent example of how CRPs can drive social and economic development. By connecting rail users and walkers to local businesses, ensures awareness of the variety of independent artisans and traders available to visit and spend locally within these very rural areas.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead for Transport for Wales, said:

“Walking in nature is well known to help wellbeing, mental health and mood, the passport will bring in greater opportunity to support local economic development, sustainable tourism and better connect communities to their railway.”

The Heart of Wales Line Trail launched in 2019 and links stations along one of Britain’s most scenic rural railway lines, making it possible to enjoy the route in manageable sections using public transport. The trail was created to encourage sustainable travel while bringing economic benefits to communities along the line.

The Heart of Wales Line Trail Passport can be purchased online and has no expiry date, allowing walkers to collect stamps over months or even years as they explore different sections of the route. Trail Passports can be purchased at fhwlt.sumupstore.com/products.