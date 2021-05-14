Heart of Merthyr secures Car Parking Deal

Heart of Merthyr officially known as the Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil BID, having been set up in 2012 to deliver a range of projects, activities and services that make a real and lasting difference to Merthyr Tydfil town centre has a website https://welovemerthyr.net.

One thing that bugs most towns and cities is car parking and car parking charges and the Heart of Merthyr have taken it upon themselves to secure for the town free parking. Not for just for a day or a weekend but every Friday Saturday & Sunday throughout May & June plus a period leading up to Christmas.

Many authorities across Wales waived car parking charges during parts of the Covid pandemic but many of those have now reinstated charges some raising them and putting more restrictions in place.

Within Merthyr Tydfil shoppers can currently use Tesco car park for two hours free of charge. Understandably this gives ample time to shop at the supermarket but not enough remaining to visit and shop in the town. This is very logical from Tesco’s point of view and we cannot really expect supermarkets to subsidise shoppers to shop elsewhere. It is, though, rumoured that Tesco will be introducing parking fees and this could alter parking dynamics everywhere.

Since Covid-19, it is evident that people’s shopping habits have changed, with many consumers buying everyday commodities online. The Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil commented “collectively, we need to do everything we can to reverse this trend”.

Welsh Country cannot run away from the fact that we support shopping locally and we cannot see any reason to change this. Shopping locally and especially in independent shops means that more of your pound spent remains in the local community.

Small independent shops have been hit (proportionately) harder than multiples from the effects of the Covid epidemic. They face a hard job of recovering & rebuilding their businesses but it is these same businesses that normally support the local events, sports clubs, Scouts, Guides and other local youth organisations. So it is in our own interests to support them and shop local.

Elizabeth Bedford (co-ordinator of the BID) told Welsh Country a little of the background of their scheme:

“The Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil firstly approached the Local Authority during 2020 in readiness for the shops to reopen after the first lockdown – it took a long time and was not granted until much later in the year. Parking in the town centre has long been an issue with both businesses and traders who felt that if parking were free this would encourage greater footfall. Figures demonstrated that there was an already reduced footfall and the town centre like others was suffering badly. Initially I was told that there were no plans to introduce such a scheme however, the leader was open to further discussions if I were able to put a good argument through as to why we should offer free parking. Therefore, on behalf of local businesses I decided to formally raise the issue with the local authority”.

Having established lines of communication Elizabeth had to be tenacious. As with all governmental departments be that local or national their priorities are different to those of businesses and can only, understandably so, act a lot slower than businesses that have to be fleet of foot to survive and hopefully thrive.

Elizabeth offered the council three options:

“Firstly full free parking with no restrictions (this I knew would never be granted). Secondly, two free hours every day (this was my preferred option) and thirdly, free parking on the busiest days of the week – Friday & Saturday (parking was always free on a Sunday anyway). After much debate and over a long period the local authority finally agreed and we have just been granted free weekend parking up until the end of June. As part of the agreement, The Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil BID is running a multi-media marketing campaign to support.”

The radio advert can be heard below.

We could go on and on about the so many advantages of supporting local businesses and it is wonderful to hear of a local trade promotor in the Big Heart of Merthyr Tydfil BID working with a local authority for the benefit of us the local shopper and in turn local businesses the life blood of any town.

What has happened in your town or neighbourhood? Let’s see if we can spread this good car parking news further.