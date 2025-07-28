Upcoming NGS Open Gardens

There were over 130 visitors enjoying the renowned Grade II listed gardens inspired by William Emes at Bryngwyn Hall near Bwlch y Cibau on Sunday 27th. Lady Linlithgow was presented with an award for opening her gardens for 5 years by Kate Nicoll of the National Garden Scheme. Sadly, Kate is relocating to the Scottish Borders next month and will be sadly missed by all her fellow volunteers on the Powis NGS committee.

It was lovely to see so many National Garden Scheme friends and supporters at our stand in the horticultural tent at last week’s Royal Welsh Show. We handed out lots of area leaflets and spoke to many people about how we raise funds for our health & well-being charities with over £3.5 million raised nationwide last year. We are always on the look out for new gardens to add to our growing list for 2026, so if you own or know of a garden that would fit the bill please get in touch with our Area Organiser, Susan Paynton on 01686 650531 or email at susan.paynton@ngs.org.uk It doesn’t have to have sweeping lawns and perfectly manicured borders: often small gardens, particularly when open as part of a group/village scheme, are of great interest and delight to our visitors. One small hamlet with six riverside gardens who opened for us last year raised well over £1,000, engendering huge community spirit and new friendships in the process. Susan will be happy to tell you more.

Still open for the National Garden Scheme only on Sat Mon 28th, Wed 30th, Thurs 31st July and Fri 1st August from 10AM-4PM is Welsh Lavender, Cefnperfedd Uchaf, Maesmynis near Builth Wells (LD2 3HU). Situated at 1100 ft high in the hills of Mid Wales, there are spectacular views in all directions. Jeni Macfarlane’s stylish wild planting of the steep bank above the ever-popular wild swimming pond is a feast for the eyes. Walk through the fields of riotous blue lavender with their fabulous scent and be lulled by the buzzing of hundreds of bumble bees. Learn about the distillation process and visit the wildflower area, orchards and vegetable gardens. Tea, coffee and cake. Plants for sale, dogs & picnics welcome. Admission £5 (children free). Pre booking essential on findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/25832/welsh-lavender

Next weekend (Sat 2nd & Sun 3rd August) Moel y Gwelltyn Ucha near Llansilin (SY10 7QX) in the very north of Powys, is open 1.30-5.30PM. This south facing terraced cottage garden is set at 900ft above sea level nestled on a steep hillside in a stunning location with far reaching views towards Long Mountain. Colourful and floriferous with roses, shrubs and herbaceous perennials, the garden and pond teem with birds, insects and wildlife. Seating enables you to pause, relax and enjoy the tranquillity and views. Dogs welcome, home-made teas. Admission £6; children free.

Feature image: Moel y Gwelltyn Ucha near Llansilin