Harper Cymry / Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Student Award Winner Announced

Agriculture with Mechanisation graduate, Lewys Jones, has been awarded the prestigious Harper Cymry/Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Student Award 2020.

Established in 1999, by the late Bill Ratcliffe, a Harper Adams Fellow and founder of the Harper Cymry alumni association, the award is open to final year undergraduate students who have been a resident in Wales for five or more years, have actively contributed to the Harper Cymru student society and made a positive, active contribution to the broader student community and are deemed a promising future ambassador for Harper Adams University. The recipient also needs to have a good academic record. The award winner receives a cash prize, but also membership to the exclusive Future Farmers of Wales, non-political body of young farmers prepared to discuss and express views, concerns and ideas for the future of farming and rural life in Wales.

“Winning the Harper Cymry/Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Student Award 2020 is a privilege, a huge achievement and a great way to finish my time at Harper,” said Lewys, who recently has just completed his studies at Harper Adams University, gaining a 2:1 degree. He has a long-standing family relationship with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, both in supporting the society and competing at the show.

Lewys’s career ambition is to progress in his family agricultural contracting business, and to use the skills he has learned throughout his degree to help to grow the business.

“I work on maintaining machines and am keen to put thoughts and ideas down on paper to resolve customer and machine needs. I am continuously developing working skills, knowledge and expertise furthering my professional development. We are continuing to see a lot of changes in the area because of the current marketplace, however, I plan to progress with the continual gradual growth of the business, looking to customer requirements as a guideline, while concurrently establishing our own farming enterprise” he said.

“My time at Harper Adams has been an unforgettable experience and I have thoroughly enjoyed every moment. I have gained invaluable work experiences and gathered useful industry contacts. Following an unusual year for us all, my time at Harper got cut short but I have gained experiences and made friends for life, which I will carry with me forever and for that I’d like to thank Harper, with the added bonus of a BSc (Hons) Degree in Agriculture with Mechanisation in tow.”

“I would encourage students to join the Harper Cymry Society since it is a great way of socialising and making friends with your fellow Welsh associates in an English university, which can be very helpful. I will be joining the Harper Cymry Alumni to keep in touch.

Finally, I’d like to thank the university’s Development Trust staff for doing an excellent job and for helping me gain scholarships throughout my time at Harper.”

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is proud to support this Award which recognises the outstanding potential of the next generation. Lewys was due to be presented with his award at the Royal Welsh Show, however, due to COVID-19 the show was cancelled and separate arrangements will be made.

Visit: www.rwas.wales