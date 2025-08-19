Hannah’s Ready for her Journey to Study at Princeton University

A Coleg Sir Gâr A-level student is preparing to study in the USA following an acceptance to study liberal arts at Princeton University.

Hannah Freckleton has fully embraced her college experience, successfully gaining Student Union President status and representing the college as an ambassador.

She applied to Princeton University to study liberal arts and is interested in majoring in psychology, public policy or sociology but what she values about the programme is that she doesn’t have to choose a major until her second year, giving her time to explore.

She applied with the support of her lecturers and through the Sutton Trust Fullbright US Programme.

Hannah Freckleton said:

“The liberal arts curriculum at Princeton offers the freedom to explore a wide range of academic disciplines and encourages intellectual curiosity – even in areas I might not have considered before. “When I visited last summer through the Sutton Trust US Programme, I had the opportunity to stay on campus and I was struck not only by how beautiful it is, but also by the sense of community. Princeton values students for more than just their academic achievements – it’s a place that recognises and supports your passions, interests, and experiences beyond the classroom.”

Hannah is someone who is passionate about music and is looking forward to getting involved in extracurricular life, exploring performance opportunities through campus ensembles and musical groups.

“I’m also really interested in running groups and getting involved with student government or leadership initiatives on campus – my role as SU President at college has given me insight into what it means to represent and support others, and I’d be excited to contribute in a similar way at Princeton and I’m especially excited to choose my own classes and explore subjects I haven’t studied before,” she said.

She also said that the application process came with its challenges, especially as it’s so different to the UK system but the Sutton Trust US Programme was a huge help in offering support and guidance.

“One of the biggest differences is how personal US applications are,” said Hannah. “You’re expected to reflect on your story, values, and experiences – not just your academic achievements. That’s not something we really do in UCAS applications so it pushed me to think more deeply about who I am and what matters to me, and I grew a lot from that process.”

The Coleg Sir Gâr A-level team also supported Hannah in reaching her aspirations.

“I received incredible support from the college throughout the application process,” said Hannah. “My personal tutor during the first year, Nina Theodoulou, stepped in and went truly above and beyond. She took the time to understand the US system alongside me, and her commitment, patience, and encouragement made all the difference – I couldn’t have done it without her. I’m also incredibly grateful to Carley Turner, my psychology lecturer and Angharad Mansfield, my sociology lecturer, who kindly wrote my teacher recommendations. From the moment I started at college, I’ve felt consistently encouraged and supported. Their belief in me helped shape my path and gave me the confidence to aim higher than I ever thought possible.”

At college, Hannah studied A-levels in psychology, Welsh and sociology and is awaiting her results in August.

Hannah Freckleton added: