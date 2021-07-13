Grave Tales from Wales by Geoff Brookes

‘Grave Tales from Wales’ written Geoff Brookes, a regular contributor to Welsh Country, is a new paperback being an updated and edited compilation of thirty of his popular Stories in Stone articles.

Geoff Brookes always tells us the story beneath the gravestones sometimes gory, sometimes sad, sometimes humourous, as much as death can ever be humourous, but always fascinating.

The gravestones have been carefully selected, with no more than one for each location, which ensures a spread across the whole of the Principality. The stories are arranged alphabetically by location. So the book begins with a terrible double murder in Bassaleg and ends in Wrexham, with the story of Elihu Yale, after whom the American university is named. In between there are stories of shocking murders, tragic accidents and amazing achievements.

To bring ‘Grave Tales from Wales’ more to life there is a 2 minute slideshow on You Tube giving one some great insights into the publication.

Geoff Brookes has also put together an audio reading of one of the stories about the Robber’s Grave in Montgomery. View below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Grave Tales from Wales is a paperback book with 188 pages divided into 30 chapters. Fully illustrated in colour throughout and can be bought from the Welsh Country Shop.

Of direct from Geoff Brookes’ website www.geoffbrookes.co.uk

Social history is the bread and butter of Geoff Brookes’ research and writing. Some of his fascinating articles are published on a monthly basis on the Welsh Country website which can be found within welshcountry/welsh-history. A great example from June 2021 is Geoff Brookes’ Welsh History – June 1845, Pills & Ointments.

Geoff Brookes has also written other books following the Welsh social history theme, Swansea Then and Now as well as A-Z of Swansea – Places People History, plus many more.

Geoff Brookes has also written two novels both about the exploits of Inspector Rumsey Bucke, In Knives we Trust and the sequel, Lady of Mumbles.

All details and information about all of his publications can be found on his website www.geoffbrookes.co.uk