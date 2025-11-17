Government Grant for Internal Wall Insulation

There is a new funding scheme currently available which is specifically for properties with solid walls to have Internal Wall Insulation installed. (Properties that were built before 1920 usually have solid walls).

This is the criteria for the property to qualify for a 100% grant:

The property must be solid wall construction (either solid brick or solid stone)

The EPC rating must be D, E, F or G. However, if the property is privately rented, the EPC rating must be E, F or G. (If the property does not have an EPC then we can arrange this).

The property must be a mid-terrace house or a Flat (semi-detached, end terrace, or detached properties do not qualify for the grant unfortunately).

The tenant must be in receipt of one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, Pension Credit, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit (please note that Child Benefit does not qualify for this grant).

There will be no cost if the occupant and property meet the criteria above.

The funding is allocated on a first come, first served basis. A free, no-obligation survey will need to be carried out to determine if the property is suitable for the walls to be insulated. On a mid-terrace property the front and rear walls will be insulated. The grant includes the removal and re-fitting of all plumbing and electrics. If ventilation is required in the property this will also be installed. The work typically takes 3-4 days to complete (dependent on the size of the property). The grant does not have to be re-paid.

