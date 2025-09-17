Ghostbusting Scout leaders from Wales hit the road for 2,000-mile fundraising rally to Prague

Four Scout leaders from Carmarthenshire are gearing up for the challenge of a lifetime by taking on a 2,000-mile road trip across Europe, all to raise money for the Hywel Dda Chemotherapy Unit at Glangwili Hospital.

On Wednesday 17 September, John, Terry, Mario and Tim will set off to take part in the Screwball Rally, joining 50 other teams for a five-day adventure. Starting with a meet-up in Kent, the rally will see them cross from Dover into mainland Europe, travelling through Germany and Austria before reaching their final destination in Prague on Saturday evening.

The team’s chosen theme for their vehicle is Ghostbusters, and the journey promises plenty of fun, friendship and endurance along the way. On Sunday, they will begin the long drive home, returning via Germany and Calais before catching the ferry back to the UK on Monday.

Every mile they cover will help raise vital funds for the Hywel Dda Chemotherapy Unit, where donations make a real difference to patients and families who rely on the service.

Jon Williams, Chief Volunteer for ScoutsCymru, said:

“This is a fantastic example of what it means to be part of Scouts. Our volunteers are embedded in their communities and always willing to go the extra mile to support others. John, Terry, Mario and Tim are living those values in action, combining adventure with a real commitment to making a difference for local people.”

You can follow their progress and support their fundraising by visiting their Facebook page (5) Ghostbusters Adventure | Facebook