Gardens Visits Bring Hart’s Delight

Miranda Hart joins tributes to National Garden Scheme virtual visits campaign. As our gardens begin to reopen new Virtual Garden Visits will continue until June 25th.

Gardens and comedy don’t always go hand-in-hand, but in the Hart/Hart-Dyke family they certainly do. Miranda Hart is one of the country’s best-loved comedians and actors. Her mother, Diana, is one of the National Garden Scheme’s best-loved garden owners, who has opened her garden in the Hampshire village of Hambledon for decades and who spent many years as a member of the Hampshire National Garden Scheme team.

Diana might be a consummate, if self-effacing, plantswoman and Miranda might be, by her own admission, something of a novice, but in this film specially created for the National Garden Scheme, they together reveal the joy and tranquillity that access to gardens – whether physical or virtual – can bring to everyone. Both confess to talking to their plants, both emphasise the simple rewards of tending plants and watching them grow, or of having access to another person’s beautiful garden.

Watch the film ‘Hart’s Delight’ here

https://ngs.org.uk/hambledon-house-hampshire-harts-delight/

This week’s virtual garden visits include a wonderful group of inspiring, everyday gardens in Haywards Heath, a fabulous 80 feet of passionate permaculture in Shropshire and a delicious selection of tumbling roses, lakes, garden rooms and a royal visit to Sandringham.



Book a ticket to an English Garden

National Garden Scheme gardens in England are beginning to reopen on a strictly controlled, ticketed, time allocation basis. For more details on the gardens reopening and on booking tickets see: https://ngs.org.uk/product-category/garden-tickets/

THIS WEEKS VIRTUAL GARDEN VISIT RELEASES:

June 11th Releases

Hambledon House Hampshire; Hart’s Delight

The Laundry, Denbighshire

This garden’s lovely old bones have been transformed into a glorious garden awash with inspiration

https://ngs.org.uk/the-laundry-denbigh-a-garden-awash-with-inspiration/

25 Springfield Ave, London N10

A secluded city garden has been transformed from a sloping lawn into an atmospheric terraced retreat

https://ngs.org.uk/25-springfield-avenue-london-blooming-with-inspiration/

Sandringham, Norfolk

This royal favourite has supported the National Garden Scheme since 1927, join the head gardener for a glimpse into its history

https://ngs.org.uk/sandringham-a-royal-favourite/

Hestercombe, Somerset

Three centuries of garden design combine in this stunning garden of romantic woodland walks and formal borders

https://ngs.org.uk/hestercombe-somerset-three-centuries-of-garden-design/

Harlands Garden Trail, West Sussex

An eclectic mix of town gardens designed, built and maintained by busy people provide wonderful everyday inspiration

https://ngs.org.uk/harlands-gardens-trail-an-eclectic-mix-of-everyday-inspiration/

Selhurst Park, West Sussex

Join garden owner Sarah Green for a visit to this beautiful garden in the shadow of the South Downs

https://ngs.org.uk/selhurst-park-a-downland-beauty/

Legsheath, East Sussex

With its stream fed ponds and stunning trees this glorious 11 acre garden with wonderful views is full of surprises

https://ngs.org.uk/legsheath-farm-eleven-acres-of-lovely/

Trengrove, Monmouthshire

Nurtured by a garden designer who has thrown out the rule book to create a personal space, filled with the plants she loves

https://ngs.org.uk/trengrove-house-monmouthshire-throwing-out-the-rule-book/

3 Haye Court, Shropshire

Global influences, borrowed views and plants and cuttings brought from a previous garden create this enchanting garden

https://ngs.org.uk/3-haye-court-glimpse-the-world-of-paradise/

Wildwood, Surrey

Tucked away behind a charming 1930s gingerbread cottage this romantic cottage garden has over 50 varieties of roses, towering magnolia grandiflora and topiary

https://ngs.org.uk/wildwood-surrey-stop-and-smell-the-roses/

142 Crampton Road, Kent

Anything is possible in a small garden as this suburban tapestry of plants chosen for texture, elegance and rarity proves

https://ngs.org.uk/142-cramptons-road-kent-a-leafy-plantsmans-oasis/

Warren Farmhouse, Gloucestershire

Visit one of a wondrous group of gardens nestled in the Cotswold village of Stanton

https://ngs.org.uk/warren-farmhouse-one-of-a-wondrous-group-of-cotswold-gardens/

12 Station Road, Shropshire

A passion for permaculture pervades this small plot to create a mini, edible Eden with wonderful views

https://ngs.org.uk/12-station-road-stottesdon-perfecting-permaculture-on-a-small-plot/

Forthampton Court, Gloucestershire

The owner’s son has created a virtual tour of this great garden steeped in history

https://ngs.org.uk/forthampton-court-gloucestershire-a-garden-spanning-centuries/

About the National Garden Scheme

Founded in 1927 to raise funds for community nurses the National Garden Scheme has given away over £60million to nursing and health charities and is the largest single funder for many of its beneficiaries. The money is raised through the opening of exceptional gardens across England and Wales. In 2020, 3,700 gardens were scheduled to open for the Scheme but the current lockdown means that their gates have been closed for the first time in its history.

Working together, the garden owners, volunteers and head office staff are compiling virtual garden visits to keep our gardens open and to generate much needed donations for their beneficiaries who are facing challenging times on the front line of the Coronavirus outbreak.