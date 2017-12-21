Fishing – Llyn Coron on Anglesey

I reported a serious pollution incident on the River Teifi back in December 2016 that killed adult salmon along with numerous juvenile salmon and trout. It affected an area of around 6 miles, with the source of the pollution – an anaerobic digester – being located just below the town of Tregaron.

Six miles of river affected by pollution is a serious blow to any river. However below this area there were no fish kills and the river in 2017 appears to be in good shape. The (2017) season has seen a decent run of Sewin (sea trout) along with a decent push of late spring / early summer salmon. The brown trout fishing, which the Teifi was always famous for, continues to improve since Cypermethrin was banned a few years ago, with wild trout to 5lb recorded on the fly this season. Hatches continue to gain strength, right from the early season grannom.

The full story appears on page 8 of our magazine.

