Fiscal Challenges Facing Wales and Scotland to Be Investigated

Leading academics in devolved countries team up to provide independent analysis as voters head to the polls

Academics will be providing comprehensive analysis of the economic challenges facing devolved governments in Wales and Scotland as elections get underway.

Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre and the Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde have been awarded funding by the Nuffield Foundation to provide timely analysis of the fiscal issues facing both countries as voters have their say in the ballot box.

The project will deliver timely and rigorous analysis before, during, and after the elections scheduled for 7 May 2026, providing authoritative commentary to inform public debate.

Pre-election reports examining the fiscal context and outlook for each nation will be produced, including detailed analysis of government spending and funding following the last pre-election Budget.

During the campaign period, the project will deliver regular blogs and podcasts addressing emerging issues, manifesto analysis, and examination of how party proposals align with projected funding and expenditure outlooks.

The team will host four public events across Scotland, Wales, and London, with Welsh events delivered bilingually.

The project will also employ innovative methodologies to analyse government spending data, combining economic categories with functional spending breakdowns to provide unprecedented insight into how public money is allocated across health, education, transport, and other key services. This approach will enable the research team to answer detailed questions about spending trends and create informed scenarios for the next parliamentary terms.

Post-election coverage will analyse coalition or supply-and-confidence negotiations and examine how any agreements might affect spending and tax priorities in both nations.

Dr Ed Gareth Poole, Reader in Politics at Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, said:

“Despite devolution being over 25 years old, public understanding of how devolved governments are financed and what powers they hold remains limited. This project will bridge that gap by providing accessible, authoritative analysis of the economic and fiscal issues at stake in these elections. We’ll be delivering content in both English and Welsh to ensure we reach all communities across Wales.”

Dr João Sousa, Senior Knowledge Exchange Fellow and Deputy Director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said:

“This project represents an important opportunity to enhance public understanding of the fiscal choices facing Scotland and Wales. By bringing together expertise from both nations, we can provide context on shared challenges while highlighting the distinctive circumstances each government faces. Our analysis will help voters make informed decisions based on rigorous, independent research.”

Feature image: Senedd, Cardiff Bay | wts wikivoyage, Public Domain, Source