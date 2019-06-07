Exciting News! Vegan Cheese & Vegan Cheese Wedding Towers!

The Little Cheesemonger introduces their new supplier of Vegan Cheese Cath Bryan – Pips. Cath creates Vegan cheese, butter and more in nearby Ruthin. A nut-based alternative for vegans or people with dairy allergies. Being a cheesemonger I was against having vegan cheese in the shop because it just tasted awful! This was until a chance meeting with Cath and an opportunity to taste her handmade vegan cheese or cheese as she calls it. When Cath started on her vegan journey she was frustrated by the saturation of palm oil particularly in vegan products. Cath took it upon herself to come up with delicious, convincing alternatives to the butter & cheese. Cath delivers to The Little Cheesemonger once a month and already has a strong following in North Wales. Enjoy this if you are vegan or not they are delicious! Cath makes a range of flavours and even has aged and matured vegan cheese which has a waiting list! Cath has lots of exciting ideas for future flavours and types of vegan cheese, we are hoping she will have great success creating a vegan blue cheese and a vegan soft camembert style cheese in the near future. The Little Cheesemonger currently offers Wedding Cheese Towers or Wedding Cheese Cakes as they are known but recently have had enquiries for Vegan Wedding Cheese Towers, so we will be working alongside Cath to create one off Vegan wedding cakes. If you would like to have a chat about Vegan Cheese or Wedding Cakes (of the cheese kind) please get in touch with The Little Cheesemonger 01745 591906 via social media or email cheese@thelittlecheesemonger.co.uk we are always happy to chat! Or take a look at our website thelittecheesemonger.co.uk which as a vegan listing which we are working our hardest to broaden.

Telephone :- 01745 591906

Twitter :- @BiteWales

Facebook :- LittleCheesemonger