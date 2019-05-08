The Little Cheesemonger Cheese shop and Deli in Rhuddlan

With The Little Cheesemonger, it is that delicious aroma and smell that attracts you to the cheese shop before you see it, this is a sign you must go in and explore!

The Little Cheesemonger is a cheese shop set in the historic castle village of Rhuddlan in North Wales. Just use a spoon to serve up some of our soft runny cheese, as it’s like trying to serve a trifle. Stocking cheese from tiny local producers like a seasonal Ewe’s raw milk cheese that melts like an ice cream at room temperature, right over to nutty hard cheese with aged crunchy bits from sandstone caves in Switzerland. The Little Cheesemonger always says don’t take a gamble when buying cheese, always ask for a sample. Have you ever tried an artisan cheese smoked using oak whiskey barrels? What about a triple cream cheese or a cheese encrusted with roses, cornflowers and marigolds? It’s your opportunity to pop in and discover something new. Determined to be different The Little Cheesemonger makes bespoke artisan cheese gift hampers, you choose what you know they will enjoy the most. Our cheese sharing platter is like a chocolate box selection, stuffed a variety of cheese, cured meats, anti-pasta and artisan crackers. Getting married? The Little Cheesemonger creates show stopping cheese wedding cakes. Wheels of cheese dressed and decorated to look like a traditional wedding cake. A whole range awaits of delicatessen items to pair with your cheese like specialist biscuits that are made for artisan cheese in particular. Locally baked artisan bread delivered daily, preserves and raw Welsh honey, olives even some Stornoway Black pudding because it’s just delicious. Cheese & Wine, Gin, Cider or Ales pairing these with a bit of know how can result in down right good times! The Little Cheesemonger just stocks the nicest bottles at the best value to make it easy. Life is short too eat boring cheese.

