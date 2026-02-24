Esports Wales and FAW to Enter National Teams for FIFAe 2026

Esports Wales and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) have partnered to enter national teams for the national FIFAe competitions throughout 2026.

The partnership will see Wales field teams in both Rocket League and eFootball in hopes of qualifying for the FIFAe Finals 2026. Wales has seen success in both titles over recent years, contending well at the IESF World Championships for eFootball and taking gold at the Commonwealth Esports Championships in Rocket League.

FIFA has announced record-breaking participation levels on the road to the FIFAe Finals 2026, with more than 120 nations – more than half of FIFA Member Associations – set to compete across multiple qualification pathways.

Expression of Interest

Esports Wales will be utilising an Expression of Interest (EOI) process for players hopeful of representing Wales in FIFAe this year. The Expression of Interest marks the first stage of an in-depth selection process to identify the best talent in Wales for both Rocket League and eFootball. If you are an aspiring Welsh player in either title, you must fill out the below Expression of Interest form.

Register your interest to compete for Wales in FIFAe: forms.office.com/e/3EpAKrcDbU

Players of all experience levels are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest. Completing the form does not guarantee selection but ensures players are considered for trials, communications, and future national opportunities.

Esports Wales will consider multiple factors in determining player selection process for eFIFA 2026, this includes but is not limited to; Welsh Esports League results, tournament experience, in-game ranking and results in professional tournaments (such as the Rocket League Championship Series).

FIFAe National Tournament Schedule

The confirmed competition dates are as follows:

eFootball™ Console (2v2)

Week 1: 14th – 16th April

14th – 16th April Week 2: 12th – 14th May

12th – 14th May Week 3: 30th June – 2nd July

Rocket League

Week 1: 28th – 30th April

28th – 30th April Week 2: 2nd – 4th June

2nd – 4th June Week 3: 14th – 16th July

The tournaments will see Wales go head-to-head with other countries from around the world.

Building National Pathways

The initiative reflects Esports Wales’ broader mission to support competitive gaming from grassroots to elite level, while creating clear, transparent routes for players to progress towards international representation.

The partnership with the Football Association of Wales to field teams in FIFAe pushes forward Esports Wales’ ambitions to highlight the immense talent our country harbours across the esports landscape.

John Jackson, CEO of Esports Wales, said:

“We were disappointed not to be involved last season, but we’re really looking forward to showing what Wales can do in these tournaments. This is a great opportunity to showcase some of the incredible Welsh talent we know exists across eFootball and Rocket League, and to give players a clear route to representing their country.”

About Esports Wales

Established in 2018, Esports Wales is the national body for esports in Wales, supporting the development of competitive gaming through leagues, national teams, education, and community initiatives. Esports Wales works to ensure Welsh players have opportunities to compete, develop skills, and represent Cymru on national and international stages.