Epic Fundraising Hike Raises £2100 for Mid and North Powys Mind

On the evening of 1 August 2025, Builth Wells businessman Toby Weale and his walking partner crossed the finish line at the New Inn pub in Newbridge-on-Wye having successfully hiked for two days over the mountains from Aberystwyth, all to raise money and awareness for mental health charity Mid & North Powys Mind.

This special and highly publicised fundraiser received support from across the local community and beyond, even reaching Jane Dodds AS/MS. The grand total raised includes the proceeds from a quiz night hosted by the New Inn Pub, Newbridge, which significantly contributed to the grand total of £2100 for the charity. The New Inn was the official ‘finish line’ and greeted Toby and his walking partner with a ‘welcome home’ celebration attended by friends, family and representatives from Mind.

Speaking of his accomplishment, Toby said:

“We walked around 40km a day, much of it off-road over the Cambrian mountains, and we had to change the route slightly as we went along due to the pain in my feet! There were times it was really hard going but I pushed myself and stuck it out. I set myself this challenge and nothing was going to stop me completing it. I want to thank every single person who has contributed to this fundraiser – I’ve been totally blown away by the support and am so proud that together as a community we’ve raised all this money for Mid and North Powys Mind”

The walkers were supported throughout their journey by Toby’s Mum, Jess Weale, co-owner of local coach business Weales Wheels and travel agency JJ Travels. It was her job to ensure both Toby and his walking partner had plenty of food, water, and anything else they needed to ensure they made it across the finish line in one piece!

Sharing her thoughts of the experience, Jess Weale, Co-owner of Weales Wheels and JJ Travels, said:

“I’m incredibly proud of what Toby has achieved here. He’s always loved to push himself to do things outside of his comfort zone and this challenge was certainly no exception! Mind are such a great charity and Toby is passionate about the work they do and really wants to help them and the people who use their services. It’s such a brilliant thing he’s done, but I’m so glad he’s home now and I don’t need to worry about his blistered feet anymore!”

Mental health charity Mid & North Powys Mind rely heavily on fundraising and donations to carry out their vital work in our community. The charity offers a variety of services including talking therapies such as CBT and counselling, mental health training, peer support groups, bereavement support, a drop-in centre, support for young people aged from 11 to 25 and an ‘in-work’ support service. Mind recently secured funding and purchased their new home, the Dance Centre in Llandrindod Wells, and are busy creating a welcoming, supportive, safe space for everyone. The funds raised from Toby’s efforts will be put to good use at the centre, something the charity is absolutely delighted about!

Mary Griffiths, Development Manager and Co-CEO at Mid and North Powys Mind said:

“Thank you so much to Toby for raising money for Mid & North Powys Mind. The funds will make a significant difference to our mission of improving the mental wellbeing of the people of mid and north Powys. We are deeply grateful. Without individuals such as Toby, willing to give up their time and energy raising vital funds, we would not be able to deliver all the services that we do – thank you”

Toby is already planning his next challenge, so please do watch this space to see what he gets up to next!

Feature image: Jess Weale, Toby Weale with Jo Lewis & Mary Griffiths – Co Development Managers & CEOs