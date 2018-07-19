Dr Emrys Evans Award has over the years had the most diverse of winners but all having one thing in common bringing innovation & vision into the world of agriculture & the countryside.

With the theme embracing innovation and communication skills, the winner of this year’s Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Dr Emrys Evans Award is Mr Jim Ellis, Llwyndyrus Farm, Y Ffor, Pwllheli.

This year there were six candidates for the award, kindly sponsored by Mrs Mair Evans, all of whom were assessed on their skills in how they have embraced innovation and the use of communication skills.

“Embracing Innovation and Communication Skills is a broad brief, and each of the entrants interpreted it differently which made judging this award particularly interesting.” remarked the judges, Mrs Susan Jones and Ms Anna Jones. “In the end we narrowed it down to a set of three criteria. We were looking for:

A candidate with a business or job rooted in farming, that involves innovation and communication and; A candidate who goes above and beyond their business or day job to innovate and/or communicate on behalf of the wider industry and; Examples of thinking outside the box and doing something unique and surprising.

“It was an incredibly difficult decision because all the (Dr Emrys Evans Award) candidates were strong contenders, each demonstrating real passion, originality and dedication. However, one nominee stood out.”

Jim is a young person who combines beef and sheep farming, on a traditional Welsh family farm, with a new venture many would expect to find in the middle of Cardiff or London. He has set up his own creative studios on the Llyn Peninsula offering photography, drone videography, graphics and 3D visualisation to show off Welsh farming at its best, across all platforms.

Jim has a wide range of clients – from machinery dealers to arts centres – and the quality of his work is exceptional. On the communication side, Jim is sharing his creative and business skills with students at Glynllifon agricultural college. He is leading a group of students under an ‘innovation fund’; encouraging them to think of themselves, not just as young farmers, but as entrepreneurs, innovators and communicators. Jim believes his goal is to assist rural businesses in utilising technology to reach global markets “without limitations”.

“At just 23-years-old we felt there are no limits to Jim’s potential and he is worthy of recognition by being awarded the Dr Emrys Evans Award for 2018.” added the judges.

A certificate and medal will be presented on Monday 23 July at the Royal Welsh Show in memory of Dr Emrys Evans, a Royal Welsh gold medalist and chairman of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s board of directors, who died on the eve of the centenary show in 2004.

Images with thanks to Judge Anna Jones and her comment to one of her tweets says it all.

“Could be in Shoreditch…actually on Jim Ellis’ beef & sheep farm on the Llyn Peninsula. His other job is drone videography & 3D visualisation. Entrepreneur Jim wants to inspire other young farmers to innovate. Loving our # WelshFarming # RoadTrip # DrEmrysAward @ royalwelshshow”