Cwmcarn Forest Drive Update

Plans are progressing to create a bright new future for a popular visitor destination located in the heart of South Wales Valleys.

Earlier this year, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Caerphilly County Borough Council invited interested parties to submit proposals to enhance the recreational offer at Cwmcarn Forest Drive and visitor centre.

The popular visitor attraction boasts a breathtaking scenic drive as well as a visitor centre, coffee shop, camping facilities, play areas and lodges.

A number of ambitious bids have been submitted and the council and NRW are now in the process of assessing and shortlisting the proposals, before a successful bidder is selected.

This process will cumulate in the site being offered to a commercial developer. They will be given the opportunity to operate the current facility and to build on it, by funding, designing and constructing additional recreational facilities at the site, helping to add value to the current offer.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Caerphilly council said,