Cwm Deri St John Ambulance Charity Special

Here at Cwm Deri we take seriously our responsibilities for helping worthwhile charities that can make a difference and impact this Coronavirus problem.

As we sit here in splendid self-isolation in West Wales, we at Cwm Deri have come to realise more than ever how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place, which is also safe compared to so many parts of the UK and beyond in terms of exposure to the Corona Virus. We have all seen the fantastic work being done day and night in the cities and towns of the UK by our amazing NHS staff, who operate in the most challenging circumstances the NHS has ever seen since its inception in 1948. Perhaps less well known is the vital work done by St John Ambulance in providing support services to the NHS – all done by volunteer staff. Many of you, like us, will have seen St John Ambulances at the food festivals and events around the country, and not necessarily realise the huge range of work they do beyond these basic First Aid services. Cwm Deri has therefore agreed to help St John Ambulance and for a bit more information see www.cwm-deri.co.uk/st-john-ambulance

A Special Case!

Whilst Cwm Deri has historically chosen to support only local charities, due to the national nature of the current crisis, and our relatively-unscathed position here in West Wales, we feel it is only right to support the St John organisation whose volunteers works tirelessly across our nation and beyond.

To that end, we are writing to ask for your support, both for us and for St John Ambulance. The deal is this; for every website order placed between now and the end of May 2020, Cwm Deri will donate 5% of your net order total to St John Ambulance. Should you feel able to donate some money to them yourselves, this can be done through the ‘Promotional & Charitable Giving’ tab of our website www.cwm-deri.com . 100% of your donation there will go straight to St Johns’ work in supporting the NHS. Finally, as an incentive to give a bit more to charity, we will also be giving you a free ‘lucky dip’ gift to a minimum value of 10% of your net order total as a thank you for your support in this time of difficulty for small businesses such as ours.

St John Ambulance urgently needs funds to put more first aiders and ambulance crews into your communities at this time.

Don’t forget our Free Gift Offer is still valid so choose your goodies and if you spend over £30 you will receive a Free Gift and donate to St John.

With this in mind

Donate today to save lives together!

Offer ends Sunday 31st May @ Midnight so start shopping and donate for a cause that will make a front line difference right now!

*All order values exclude postage and packing costs

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your previous support and hope very much both we and St John Ambulance can look forward to your order soon. Treat yourself and your loved-ones during lockdown and support a great charity at the same time!

With every best wish. Stay safe and visit us soon!

Mike Caine & Daniel Martinelli Mattivi

Proprietors