Cwm Deri Vineyard

Cwm Deri now produces their fruit wines & liqueurs at their new home premises in beautiful Carmarthenshire.

Cwm Deri which translated to English is Oak Valley is equally applicable to this new Carmarthenshire home, just as it was when it was based in Martletwy Pembrokeshire.

The quality and range of liqueurs and fruit wines goes along with their move. With new bottling storage and packing facilities Cwm Deri looks forward to the future of the brand.

The move of premises has changed the priorities of the business. The Pembrokeshire property had a restaurant and onsite shop, neither of which is available in Carmarthenshire. The presence of Cwm Deri at shows remains and will reflect the national economic climate that is affecting these events. To see where Cwm Deri will be on the show circuit then go to www.cwm-deri.com/news/shows-markets-food-drink-festivals/.

Cwm Deri also trade at the weekly St Dogmael’s Local Produce Market which takes place every Tuesday and is really worth a visit.

So much of the future emphasis of Cwm Deri is retail outlets and online. Their quality artisan products are usually sold through independent outlets, many of which are mentioned online at www.cwm-deri.com/shop/

Products that are available from Cwm Deri include for example:

Wines

ESTATE RESERVE –2014 Sparkling Rose Wine | 75cl | 11.5%

Our premium pure grape sparkling wine from the Seyval Blanc and Triomphe D’Alsace, Welsh-grown grapes. ”Methode Champagnoise”.

VINE LEAF-Dry White Country Wine | 50cl | 12.5%

A classic dry wine, this blend with white grapes has a lingering fresh aftertaste with hints of Apple and Pear. Serve chilled.

APPLE-Medium Dry Country Wine | 50cl | 12.5%

Orchard Apples & Grape combine to make the ideal complement to Pork or Cheese dishes. Serve chilled.

SILVER BIRCH-Medium Sweet Country Wine | 50cl | 12.5%

These white grapes blend is a medium sweet wine with a smooth finish and a lightly scented aroma. Serve chilled.

ELDERFLOWER- Med. Sweet White Country Wine | 50cl 12.5%

Probably the most popular of the country wines, the nose of Elderflower combined with Grapes evokes memories of Summer. Ideal on its own or paired with desserts. Serve chilled.

HONEYSUCKLE-Sweet White Country Wine | 50cl | 12.5%

The floral nose of this smooth sweet white is the ideal choice for a dessert wine or spritzer. Serve chilled.

WILD DAMSON – Medium Dry Rose | 50cl | 12.5%

Wild Damsons, Grape & Orchard Apples combine to produce a very special rose wine. Perfect on its own or with any fish or pasta dish. Serve chilled.

ELDERBERRY – Dry Red Country Wine | 50cl | 12.5%

A traditional dry red, with good elderberry character giving it a fruity nose and pleasantly dry aftertaste. Ideal with red meats. Serve at room temperature in spring and summer or over 18oC in the winter.

BLACK CHERRY – Medium Sweet Red Wine | 50cl | 12.5%

The rich aroma of juicy cherries and Grapes is complemented by a wonderfully rich flavour. A light red which is perfect with game meats or dessert. Serve at room temperature or slightly chilled.

PEMBROKESHIRE PUNCH – Sweet Red | 50cl | 14.5%

These intentionally sweet Red Wine is a fruity blend of country summer berries. Almost a liqueur in strength, this wine has a “Port” like character and can be served at room temperature, chilled or warmed in the Winter.

MEDDEGLYN– Traditional Honey Spiced Mead | 50cl | 14%

A glorious mead made with our own honey and a special blend of spices. Drink after dinner or with rich fruit puddings, mince pies, welsh cakes, fruit cake etc. Serve chilled.

Liqueurs

BLACK CHERRY– a Medium-Sweet Liqueur | 5cl, 20cl & 50cl | 18%

Slightly less sweet than our Black Cherry wine, this fabulous liqueur gives the same cherry-packed flavour with a hint of almond.

WILD BRAMBLE– a Sweet Liqueur | 5cl, 20cl & 50cl | 17%

Made with ripe and juicy blackberries, this liqueur is our signature drink of exceptional and exquisite taste. Sweet and moreish. Try over ice cream, trifles fruit salad or served as a ‘Kir Royale’ in a sparkling wine.

COFFEE CREAM LIQUEUR | 20cl & 50cl | 17%

Enjoy the smooth taste of a creamy liqueur laced with our especially selected coffee. Presented in a beautiful brown ceramic crock. Enjoy on its own or served over ice.

HAZELNUT CREAM LIQUEUR | 20cl & 50cl | 17%

A beautiful creamy liqueur with a lingering toasted hazelnut after taste. Can be served chilled or on the rocks. A superb addition to desserts or coffee.

ELDERPORT– a Dry Fortified Wine Liqueur | 5cl, 20cl & 50cl |

With a rich ruby colour and wonderful full-bodied elderberry palate, this after-dinner drink is perfect with cheese.

CAPTAIN MARTIN’S SPICED RUM BASED LIQUEUR | 5cl, 20cl & 50cl | 20%

The favoured tipple of Naval Captain Thomas Martin, founder of Swansea City Football Club and Great Grandfather of Cwm Deri’s owner, is blended with rum, honey, and spices.

Serve room temperature or over ice. Also, an ideal cocktail mixer.

SLOE GIN – Classic Gin-based Liqueur | 5cl, 20cl & 50cl | 26%

Cwm Deri blend combines Gin with citrus fruit and juicy sloes producing a beautiful dry classic liqueur. Drink neat or with tonic.

ELDERFLOWER GIN – Classic Gin-based Liqueur | 5cl, 20cl & 50cl | 26%

Cwm Deri blend of gin laced with the unmistakable heady scent of Elderflower. This should be drunk on ice with just a twist of citrus.

Non-Alcoholic Drink

ELDERFLOWER BLOSSOM | 50cl | 0%

Scented Elderflower Blossoms and pale Rose petals are expertly combined with citrus zest of Lemons and Limes to create a refreshing non-alcoholic drink. Serve chilled.

To view the availability and prices of the full range of products go to www.cwm-deri.com

Mike & Danny have been hosting guests at Cwm Deri Vineyard for quite some time with many guests returning year after year.

However, the exciting news is that they offer a beautiful self-contained guest annexe at their new home ‘Llystroiddyn House’ in Carmarthenshire. You can see the Accommodation by clicking on this link to our Air BnB listing: Llystroiddyn House Annexe

To make a booking please call 01834 891274 and select option ‘5’ or email ‘mike@cwm-deri.co.uk’. This will be cheaper than booking through ‘Air BnB’!

Tel: 01834 891274

Website: www.cwm-deri.co.uk

Facebook: Cwmderi

Twitter: Cwmderi