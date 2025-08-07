Collaboration Sees New Artwork at Shotton Station

Artwork celebrating the history of the railway in Shotton on the North Wales Coast has been unveiled at the railway station on the lower coast line platform.

The project, funded by the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership, brought together residents of ClwydAlyn’s Llys Eleanor and pupils from Ysgol Tŷ Ffynnon. Led by artist Sharon Wagstaff, the collaboration aimed to connect generations through art and local history.

As part of Railway 200 – a nationwide celebration marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway – the initiative offered an opportunity for young people and older residents to share stories and memories of the railway and its role in the community.

Over several months, pupils visited Llys Eleanor for weekly sessions, where conversations and friendships grew. With expert guidance from Sharon Wagstaff, these shared experiences were transformed into a series of artworks reflecting the perspectives and creativity of both generations.

Karen Williams, Community Rail Officer for the Conwy Valley and North Wales Coast Community Rail Partnership said:

“This was a fantastic project to be part of. There was lots of memory sharing and storytelling from the older residents to the younger children which they found fascinating. “It was lovely to see the intergenerational relationships building week on week and the skills learnt by both parties over the months. There have been some truly remarkable pieces of art created, and we’re lucky that we get to share those with the community of Shotton at their railway station.”

Mrs Nia Goldsmith, Headteacher for Ysgol Tŷ Ffynnon said:

“From our very first encounter with Llys Eleanor we have forged an excellent intergenerational bond. Over time I have seen the children of Ysgol Tŷ Ffynnon grow in their confidence, self-esteem and wellbeing from their interaction and connection with the residents. “Furthermore, working and learning from artist Sharon Wagstaff on the Railway 200 art project alongside the residents has cemented this even further. What an honour and a privilege it has been to be part of such a wonderful project ensuring further intergenerational interactions producing artwork which will be on display at Shotton Railway Station for all to see and admire.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead for Transport for Wales, said:

“Stations are important gateways to communities along the Line, this intergenerational artwork project has been a fascinating insight into the memories of Shotton. A wonderful collaboration that has added colour, conversation and connections to people’s journeys.”

Railway 200 commemorates the 1825 opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway, a pivotal moment that transformed travel and industry. This project is one of many taking place throughout the year to honour that legacy and encourage communities to look to the future.