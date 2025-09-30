Clyne Common, Swansea, Saved From Housing Development

The attempt by the Duke of Beaufort’s Somerset Trust to take part of Clyne Common at West Cross for housing development has finally been refused. The Open Spaces Society, the leading pressure-group for common land, is delighted.

The deputy minister, Huw Irranca-Davis, has rejected the trust’s application to deregister 2.8 hectares on the eastern side of the common (the ‘release land’) and replace it with 3.4 hectares (the ‘replacement land’), two kilometres away on the western side, at Ryeground Farm. The application was made under section 16 of the Commons Act 2006. The society joined the Gower Society and many local objectors in arguing against the swap at a public inquiry in August 2024.

The inquiry inspector, Vicki Hirst, recommended rejection and this is endorsed by the minister.

In determining such an application, the inspector and minister must have regard to those with interests on the land, the interests of the neighbourhood, the public interest, and any other relevant matters. The Welsh Government aims to protect common land for current and future generations, and to ensure that the stock of common land is not diminished.

In his decision letter, Huw Irranca-Davis quotes the inspector’s report, noting that the release land is ‘held in high regard by the local community’. It ‘has a discrete and more intimate character that is somewhat at odds with the surrounding common.… it is an aesthetically pleasing, sheltered part of the common which provides views out to Swansea Bay …’.

The replacement land, on the other hand, ‘is of minimal landscape value, being a large, flat expanse of mainly semi-improved marshy grassland’ with limited views. ‘The inspector states it is difficult to conceive why it would be a destination of choice for the neighbourhood to enjoy …’. It is also ‘of inferior quality in nature conservation terms’.

The minister states that he must also consider the merits of the development of 56 affordable homes. The inspector notes that ‘the Welsh Government is committed to putting the right development in the right place, and it is questionable that developing this important parcel of common land for affordable housing constitutes the right place’. The minister agrees.

Finally, the minister concludes ‘I believe if I granted the exchange the quality of common land would be diminished, and this would not be sufficiently mitigated by the broader public interest.’ The application is refused.

Says Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Open Spaces Society:

“This is an excellent result, and we are deeply grateful to Huw Irranca-Davies for rejecting this application. The residents of West Cross and the Gower Society, with our support, put up a brilliant fight at the public inquiry, speaking eloquently of their love for this special place, where they have roamed and played all their lives. Their witness Clive Chatters, a professional naturalist, spoke of the rich biodiversity of the common. The replacement land is a miserable site for the public, impossibly distant, flat, wet, and boring. “Congratulations to all who fought this battle, it is a huge relief that the unique Clyne Common has been saved for all to enjoy,” Kate concludes.

Feature image: Clyne Common: the land proposed for building. Photo: Michael Crafer.