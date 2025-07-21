Clean-up efforts continue at Lake Vyrnwy as the impact of Storm Darragh is still felt.

Despite the devastating effects of Storm Darragh still being felt at Lake Vyrnwy, teams are making good progress, but the extensive clean-up operation continues.

The extreme storm uprooted trees, blocked trails and caused a huge amount of access problems when it struck back in December.

Since then, dedicated teams have been working tirelessly to clear debris and restore access across the popular visitor site, as an estimated 60 hectares of trees were uprooted.

To date, thousands of trees have been cleared, and thousands of employee hours have gone into clearing the site – which has resulted in 1,395 tonnes of timber being removed.

But there is still a huge amount of work to be done, including reopening the road. Due to ongoing work and environmental factors, this is likely not to reopen until spring 2026, as Hafren Dyfrdwy continues to work with the local authority on this closure.

Even though there is still clearance work ongoing, Lake Vyrnwy is still a wonderful place to visit and with the summer holidays here, the team is preparing to welcome more visitors, but site managers are urging the public to stay informed about which routes are accessible and to keep out of areas that are closed while work continues on site.

Griff Watkins, Lake Vyrnwy Visitor Site Manager, said:

“Storm Darragh left a lasting mark on Lake Vyrnwy, and while the scale of the damage was significant, the dedication of our teams has been just as remarkable. “We’ve made great progress and there is still plenty to do on site. There’s still a long road ahead and environmental factors also mean there are certain areas of the site where the pace of work has had to slow down. “As we head into the summer season, we’re excited to welcome visitors to enjoy the beauty of the reservoir. We just ask that over the coming weeks and months that everyone checks which areas are open before setting out and continues to support us as restoration work continues.”

While there is work ongoing the Lake Vyrnwy Hotel, Artisan’s café, The Chocolate Cabin and the toilets continue trade and are open. Blue Monday will also be open and offering coffee from Rhiwargor car park Friday to Monday every week over summer. The main car park, Rhiwargor Car Park and trails near to the village are open and accessible.

Over summer there is also a free Hafren Dyfrdwy Treasure Trail with a whole host of goodies on offer for those that find all the answers and enter the prize draw.

Storm Darragh struck Lake Vyrnwy in early December, bringing powerful winds that caused widespread damage across the site. Many trails and a large section of the perimeter road were rendered impassable due to fallen trees.

Despite the challenges, the main car park and several trails near the village remain open and accessible. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the natural beauty of what is often considered Wales’ most beautiful reservoir, while respecting ongoing restoration efforts.

Considered Wales’ most beautiful lake, water company Hafren Dyfrdwy manages the area around it.

For regular updates on the works and what is happening on site with the clean-up follow Lake Vyrnwy and Hafren Dyfrdwy on social media.

Site information and updates can also be found by visiting www.hdcymru.co.uk/our-visitor-sites/lake-vyrnwy/storm-darragh