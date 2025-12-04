Churchill’s Fish Bar Celebrates Community Talent

Churchill’s Fish Bar in Risca have really got into the festive spirit this year and have put the design of their shop window into the hands of talented local children.

Young members of the community were invited to get creative and design a Christmas window display for this popular fish and chip shop, which opened under new management earlier this year. The quality of imaginative entries did not disappoint and business owner, Laura Ellis, and CCBC Town Centre Support Officer, Rhiannon Taylor, were thrilled with the number of entries they needed to judge. After much consideration, 11 year old Ariya’s colourful and inspired drawing was selected as the winning entry.

As well as winning a meal for 4 people and an art kit to encourage her creative skills, Ariya’s design has been transformed into a stunning window mural by Uncle Matts Face Painting. Be sure to see the design for yourself at Churchill’s Fish Bar (109 Commercial Street) and perhaps grab yourself a festive special offer whilst you’re there.

From all of us at Caerphilly County Borough Council, a huge thanks and well done to everyone who took part in the competition and to Churchill’s Fish Bar for such an engaging, festive activity.

To discover more ways to #CelebrateChristmasInCaerphilly, visit – www.visitcaerphilly.com