Christmas Gift Ideas from Boots

Steps To Beautiful Skin 7-Piece Gift Set from No7 (Boxed)

No7 have always got great products in their range and with this gift set they have put together a complete collection so that you can achieve your best skin. What is even better is that this gift set is great value for money.

The Steps To Beautiful Skin from No7 gift contains:

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Day Cream SPF15 + 5 ★ UVA 50ml

No7 Pure Retinol 0.3% Retinol Night Concentrate 10ml

No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum 3ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream 5ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum 15ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Night Cream 50ml

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Dual Action Cleansing Water 200ml

For how to use this brilliant Gift Set of No7 products, just check out the individual product instructions.

This is such a super set of beauty products that will be great for any age group.

Price: £50.00 with contents worth over £108.00. | Visit: boots.com

Give a Glam! 4 Piece Gift Set from Soap & Glory (Boxed)

Soap & Glory always have great ideas for Christmas gifting and this Give A Glam! set is no exception. You can put on your rose-tinted glasses and step into a pink paradise of pampering perfection. You can soap, scrub and smooth yourself fabulous with this iconic quartet of body care essentials. The gift set features shower gel, a body scrub, a body moisturiser and a hand cream. This is a super Christmas set which will work and be loved by all ages is a collection to make anyone feel absolutely glorious!

The 4 piece gift box contains:

A full size Hand Food Hand Cream, 125ml

The Righteous Butter Body Butter, 200ml

Full Size The Scrub Of Your Life Body Polish, 200ml

Full Size Clean On Me Body Wash, 500ml

To use please follow the individual product instructions for best results.