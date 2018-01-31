Caws Cenarth are pleased that ‘Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffili’ has joined the ranks of Champagne, Parma Ham and Melton Mowbray Pork Pies by being awarded protected food name status by the European Commission.

From today ‘Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffili’ is protected by the European Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, one of three special European Protected Food Name (PFN) designations. Under the EU’s protected food name scheme certain food and drink products receive Europe-wide legal protection against imitation, misuse and fraud. ‘Traditional Welsh Caerphilly /Traditional Welsh Caerffili’ is Wales’s first cheese to attain PFN status and joins a family of 15 Welsh PFN products.The application for PGI status was made to the European Commission on behalf of Traditional Welsh Caerphilly Cheesemakers in Wales, led by Carwyn Adams from Caws Cenarth.

‘Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffilli’ is Wales’s only native cheese. Gwynfor and Thelma Adams from Caws Cenarth first made this cheese in 1987 when they started making cheese as a direct result of milk quotas. Today, 30 years later, their Traditional Welsh Caerffili is made with the same original recipe and has been named after Thelma, as Thelma’s Original.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:

“I was delighted to visit Caws Cenarth recently and, having sampled their Traditional Welsh Caerphilly Cheese, I can confirm this is indeed a product worthy of recognition. I am pleased the Welsh Government was able to support Caws Cenarth, on behalf of all Traditional Welsh Caerphilly cheesemakers, with this application.

“We are proud we now have fifteen Welsh food and drink products that have been awarded PFN status. This is testament to the high quality and unique nature of our produce.”

Carwyn Adams from Caws Cenarth said;-

“Great care is taken at every step of the recipe. From the careful hand cutting of the curds to the individual hand moulding of the cheese. We are really excited to be able to protect the “Traditional Welsh Caerphilly/Traditional Welsh Caerffili” name. It’s a guarantee of its quality and authenticity, and the skill and passion involved in the making”.

The Welsh Government funds support to all Welsh producers wanting to attain PFN status, this support is currently delivered by ADAS.

For more information about Caws Cenarth please visit: www.cawscenarth.co.uk

