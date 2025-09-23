Cambrian Rail Partnership Awards Nearly £7,000

Cambrian Railway Partnership awards nearly £7,000 to local community projects and launches second round of Railway 200 Community Grant Fund

The Cambrian Railway Partnership has awarded almost £7,000 to community organisations along the Cambrian Line as part of its Railway 200 Community Grant Fund, supporting projects that celebrate heritage, creativity and sustainable travel.

Grants have been awarded to a range of imaginative community-led initiatives, including:

A sustainable train-themed garden in Caersws designed to honour the work and gardens that Station Masters used to create.

The production and screening of a film on Sir Pryce Pryce-Jones, the pioneering entrepreneur, to form part of a legacy exhibition.

A series of Welsh language guided walks along the Cambrian Coast, using the railway as a sustainable mode of transport to or from the destination.

These projects showcase how communities along the Cambrian Line are bringing people together, embracing heritage and promoting the railway as a sustainable connection across Mid Wales and the Coast.

Neil Scott, Chair of the Cambrian Railway Partnership said:

“We’re delighted to be supporting some inspiring and exciting community projects as we celebrate 200 years of railway travel. The Cambrian Railway Partnership, in conjunction with Transport for Wales, has enabled community groups across the Cambrian Line to explore the connection between their communities and the railway. Railway 200 offers us all the opportunity to celebrate the birth of modern railway travel and we’re pleased to support groups with their projects.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategic Lead at Transport for Wales said:

“This year we are celebrating the 200th Anniversary of the modern railway across the rail network. This grant will connect communities to their railways bringing friends, families and communities together to deliver a vast range of projects and innovation together.”

Clair Swales, CEO of PAVO said:

“We are delighted to deliver this grant scheme with the Cambrian Railway Partnership, and look forward to seeing the impact of the funding along the line.”

Deb Justice, Development Officer for the Cambrian Railway Partnership said:

“I am excited to see the diverse range of projects supported by our Railway 200 Grant. It is particularly encouraging that these initiatives span communities along both the Cambrian Main Line and Coast Line.”

The Partnership is also delighted to announce that a second round of the Railway 200 Community Grant Fund is now open. Applications are invited from community organisations, charities and CICs, located with six miles of a railway station on the Cambrian Line, for grants that celebrate railway history and contribute to community development. The application window closes at 10am on Monday 13 October 2025 and previous successful applicants are not eligible to apply in this round.

The Grant Fund is being administered by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) and is being delivered in partnership with Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations, Mantell Gwynedd, Community Resource Shropshire and PAVO. Through their Challenge Fund and as part of their commitment to community rail, Transport for Wales have provided 50% of the money towards the total grant pot.

If you wish to discuss your project ideas, please contact deb.justice@pavo.org.uk or visit the Cambrian Railway Partnership website www.thecambrianline.co.uk/news.