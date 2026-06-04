Building Better Culture: Have Your Say!

An ambitious new partnership between Powys, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire councils is inviting the public to help shape a shared cultural vision for the region.

Led by Powys County Council, the Mid and West Wales Strategic Culture Partnership brings the four authorities together for the first time to develop a long-term plan for culture across Mid and West Wales.

The project is built on the Welsh Government Priorities for Culture, published in May 2025, which highlighted the importance of culture in bringing communities together, celebrating Wales as a nation of culture and creating new opportunities.

At the heart of the project is a commitment to listening. Residents, communities, creatives and organisations are being encouraged to share their views to ensure the vision reflects the needs and aspirations of local people across one of Wales’ most diverse and rural regions.

Cllr Raiff Devlin, Powys Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said:

“Culture plays an important role in the life of our communities, helping to strengthen local identity, support wellbeing and create opportunities. This is a real opportunity for people across Powys to help shape the future of culture across Mid and West Wales, so I’d strongly encourage everyone to take a few moments to share their views.”

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr. Hazel Evans, said:

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to work together across Mid and West Wales to build a shared vision that reflects the rich culture we share. I would encourage residents, community groups and creatives to take part in the consultation and help shape the future of culture in our region.”

Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member responsible for Culture, said:

“Our culture belongs to us, helps to define us, and is an integral part of our communities – locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. Cultural involvement can deepen enjoyment of life – whether it’s attending tea in the local hall, visiting an international art gallery, enjoying a show in the theatre or picking up a book in the library. The arts, our literature, our heritage and our languages, our cultural engagement with each other – all enrich our lives. This is a great opportunity for the people of Ceredigion and beyond to have their say on culture in the future. We want to hear as many voices as possible.”

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire Cabinet Member for Resident Services said:

“Mid and West Wales is bursting with creativity, heritage and community spirit, and this exciting partnership is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate and build on that together. By working across four counties, we can be more ambitious, more innovative and create a cultural vision that truly showcases everything our region has to offer. “We want to hear from as many people as possible – residents, community groups, artists and organisations – so that together we can build a cultural future that is inclusive, ambitious and rooted in what matters most to our communities. So please attend one of our sessions in Pembrokeshire or share your views via the online questionnaire.”

A regional Cultural Vision and four local Cultural Priority Plans are due to be completed by October 2026, supporting long-term collaboration and investment in culture across the region over the next five years.

Have your say

Residents are being invited to share their views on what culture means to them as part of a series of drop-in and online workshop sessions this June.

Delivered through the Cwlwm project (Golwg Creadigol), the sessions will bring people together to explore different interpretations of culture, from arts and theatre to local heritage, libraries and community events, to help shape a new vision for culture across mid and west Wales. All sessions are open to everyone, with Welsh and English language options available, at the following times and locations:

4 June:

Drop in Session (11am-5pm) Aberaeron Library

Evening Workshop (7-8.30pm) Theatr Felinfach

8 June:

Drop in Session (11am-5pm) Llanelli Library

Evening Workshop (7-8.30pm) Llanelli Library

11 June:

Drop in Session (11.00am – 1.00pm / 2.00 – 4.00pm) Fishguard Town Hall

Evening Workshop (7-8.30pm) Fishguard Town Hall

15 June:

Drop in Session (11am-5pm) Newtown Library

Evening Workshop (7-8.30pm) Newtown Library

22 June:

Drop in Session (11am-5pm) Pembroke Dock Library

Evening Workshop (7-8.30pm) Pembroke Dock Library

24 June:

Drop in Session (11am-5pm) Y Gaer, Brecon

Evening Workshop (7-8.30pm) Y Gaer, Brecon

29 June:

Drop in Session (11am-5pm) Carmarthen Library

Evening Workshop (7-8.30pm) Carmarthen Library

All sessions are open to everyone, with Welsh and English language options available.

Alternatively, you can share your views via the online questionnaire: forms.gle/7UDWcmy8Hr6WWCdD6

The closing date for responses is: Tuesday 30th June 2026