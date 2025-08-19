August 19th Through the Years

One could question if Tenby has changed much in some aspects over the last 140 years.

Another example of things not seeming to change much is given to us by The Cardiff Times of 19th August 1905. From their column named Welsh Gleanings – News and Views in a Lighter Vein.

The Cardiff Corporation picnic to Ireland to congratulate the Marquis and Marchioness of Bate upon their wedding cost the ratepayers (including the address) the sum of £50.

News then was very different to today and also part of these Welsh Gleanings.

Morien returned home from the Mountain Ash Eisteddfod the other night in the sweetest of tempers, his head filled with the music of the choirs, and his heart overflowing with sentiments of patriotism. A few minutes later he was almost rent with fierce indignation. During his absence thieves bad broken into his kitchen garden and robbed him of some of his finest potatoes.

We have no proof and it is very much an assumption that Morien could be Owen Morgan who was often referred to by his bardic name Morien. He was a journalist working for The Western Mail.

Carmarthen goes in for tall things. Nott’s Monument is tall, but the Fallen Heroes’ Monument will be a foot taller. It will be 20 feet and a half in height. someday perhaps Carmarthen will muster sufficient courage to invite the National Eisteddfod there.

This snippet from the same Welsh Gleanings really raises more questions than it answers.

To put this into a little context, Nott’s Monument recognises Major-General Sir William Nott who was famed for his colonial military exploits in the 1840s. The Fallen Heroes monument is Boer War memorial situated in the centre of Guildhall Square Carmarthen.