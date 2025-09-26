Ashmole & Co Staff Member Will Run Cardiff Half Marathon

Molly Williams, an Accounts Assistant with Ashmole & Co, will be taking on Cardiff Half Marathon next month to help raise funds for C-R-Y (Cardiac Risk in the Young) in memory of a family member.

Molly will be taking on Cardiff Half Marathon for the third consecutive year to raise funds for Ashmole & Co’s chosen charity, but this year it is personal for her as she wants to raise awareness of Cardiac Risk in the Young. The stepson of Molly’s uncle would still be alive today if he had received heart screening when he was young. He unfortunately passed away two years ago, aged 24, from a cardiac arrest leaving behind his young son. It came to light that he had lived his whole life with a heart condition which he was not aware of.

Mark Gould, Partner in Ashmole and Co’s Abergavenny, Haverfordwest, Carmarthen and Ammanford offices, said,

“It’s great that Molly is using her love of running to help us raise funds for Cardiac Risk in the Young. We are very proud of all the staff doing what they can to help raise funds for our charity of the year. We hope our clients and friends will help us raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.”

With Ashmole & Co Molly prepares VAT returns, Tax return information, as well as general office duties such as answering calls and assisting clients who visit the office. She loves being organised and making sure everything is in order for clients. A lot of her time is spent using various accounting programmes such as Sage.

Molly has worked with Ashmole & Co since completing her GCSEs in 2012. She worked for the accountancy firm during her holidays while studying for her A Levels and then her Degree. Molly gained a Business Management Degree from Swansea University, then went on to do a Masters degree in Accounting at the University of South Wales in Pontypridd while working part time with Ashmole & Co. She is currently working full time for Ashmole & Co and studying for her final ACCA exams with the University of South Wales in Newport.

CRY’s CEO, Dr Steven Cox, said,

“I’d like to thank the team at Ashmole & Co for selecting CRY as its charity of the year. Our services receive no government support and therefore it’s only due to the fundraising efforts of families, communities and businesses, that we’re able to deliver screening to young people across the UK at no cost to any individual who wishes to have their heart tested. CRY screens around 30,000 young people every year and we’re proud to have tested the hearts of thousands of young people living in Wales.”

Every week in the UK at least 12 young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions. Since its formation in 1995, Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) has been working to reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD). CRY supports young people diagnosed with potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions and offers bereavement support to families affected by YSCD. CRY promotes and develops heart screening programmes and funds medical research. CRY publishes and distributes medical information written by leading cardiologists for the general public. CRY also funds specialist referral, screening and cardiac pathology services at leading UK hospitals. For more information about CRY’s services please visit the website: www.c-r-y.org.uk or to register interest for a cardiac screening near you, visit: www.testmyheart.org.uk