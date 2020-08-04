Ashmole & Co – Helping Train the Next Generation of Accountants

Ashmole & Co Celebrate Exam Success After Helping Train the Next Generation of Accountants

Ashmole & Co are delighted to announce that Manon Rees has started working for the accountancy firm full time after gaining her degree in Accounting and Finance with first-class honours from Aberystwyth University.

Manon, from Saron, Ammanford, has been working two days a week in Ashmole & Co’s Ammanford office since she finished her studies in June. Initially she did two weeks work experience with the firm in her second year and made such a great impression that she was offered a trainee role once she had qualified. Manon starts as a Trainee Accountant, full time today, 20 July 2020.

Laura Craddock, Partner in Ashmole & Co’s Ammanford office said,

“We are all very proud of Manon and her fantastic achievement. We look forward to welcoming her to the team full time. It is important as a profession that we help to train the next generation of accountants. Qualified staff members are the lifeblood for the future success of our firm.”

As well as gaining a first in her degree, Manon, in her final year, received the Sir Julian Hodge prize for best performance in Accounting and Finance and the Sir Julian Hodge prize for Advanced Topics in Accounting – Audit.

Manon said,

“I am grateful to Ashmole and Co to give me this opportunity. I am so pleased I succeeded in achieving a first-class honours degree. I am enjoying all aspects of my work and I’m looking forward to the future with the team in Ammanford.”

About Ashmole & Co

Ashmole & Co Chartered and Certified Accountants have been established since 1897 and are one of the largest accountancy and auditing practices in Wales, operating from twelve offices throughout South and West Wales including Swansea, Carmarthen and Haverfordwest.

We combine high quality audit, accounting, and taxation services with business consultancy, financial services and corporate planning. Hence Ashmole & Co ensures that every client has the dedicated, professional support required to maximise their potential.