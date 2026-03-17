Apprentice Takes Third Place at Guild of Bricklayers Competition

A Coleg Ceredigion bricklaying apprentice employed by Delme Evans Construction Ltd, has won third place in the Guild of Bricklayers regional heat held in Bridgend.

Winner Owain Thomas, 18, from Llandysul is in his third year of his apprenticeship and is studying a level three bricklaying course at the college’s Cardigan campus.

He took part in the senior category of the competition where he competed against other students and apprentices in the region.

Owain travelled with construction tutor Edward Evans and fellow competitor and second year apprentice, Celt Davies, who competed in the junior competition at Bridgend College.

Competitors were tasked with working from a drawing which asked them to build a load-bearing support pier using bricks with intricate decorative detail which included contrasting colour bricks, projecting bricks, diaper (a decorative geometric pattern technique) and curved work.

With a 6am start and a six-and-a-half-hour task in the senior category, it was a long but productive day.

Edward Evans, construction lecturer for Coleg Ceredigion said: