Alan Titchmarsh Helps National Garden Scheme

National Garden Scheme Reaffirms Its Support For Nursing And Health Charities In Time Of Crisis

In a new campaign led by Britain’s most famous gardener, Alan Titchmarsh, the National Garden Scheme is reaching out to people to help support the nursing and health charities for which it has raised money since its foundation. With all gardens closed and so no income coming in, the National Garden Scheme is looking at alternative ways to raise funds so as to make up the shortfall in its donations which has inevitably resulted from the Coronavirus crisis.

Commenting from his garden in Hampshire, Alan Titchmarsh says,

‘Gardens offer us a sheet anchor in times of turmoil, never more so than this year. The National Garden Scheme uses the joy of gardening and garden visiting to reach out and help all kinds of people. ‘This wonderful organisation has been inviting folk to open their gardens and raise funds for nursing and health charities for more than 90 years. It’s given away more than £60 million and during all that time the gardens have never had to close, not even during the Second World War. That is until now.’

Alan Titchmarsh’s short film of his garden in Hampshire is one of a group being released today by the National Garden Scheme which also include a stunning vision of massed tulips in the garden of Dunsborough Park, Surrey. The films will be hosted on the National Garden Scheme website www.ngs.org.uk and via social media links and in the weekly eNewsletter distributed to supporters. New films will be added on a weekly basis.

National Garden Scheme CEO George Plumptre comments;

‘It’s wonderful to have Alan’s support and the vision of his garden that we are fortunate enough to see is truly inspirational. I hope that watching his and the other films will encourage people to make a donation and so enable us to continue raising funds for the nursing and health charities we have supported for over 90 years. They have never needed our help more than in the current crisis.’

SUPPORT FROM OUR BENEFICIARIES:

‘Queen’s Nurses have been supported by the opening of private gardens to the public since 1927 when the QNI founded the National Gardens Scheme, so I am delighted to see that people can continue to enjoy these beautiful gardens – albeit virtually – and continue to raise money for Queen’s Nurses who are leading and delivering expert nursing care to patients in every village, town and city during this pandemic.’

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive, Queens Nursing Institute ‘At this time of national crisis, we’re especially proud to be partnered with The National Garden Scheme whose determination to keep supporting, despite the present challenges, is inspiring for us all. Right now, Marie Curie nurses are on the frontline of the Covid-19 crisis, caring for vulnerable and dying people in our communities in incredibly challenging circumstances. They are hugely encouraged by knowing that NGS garden owners, volunteers and visitors are still supporting Marie Curie frontline staff so they in turn can continue caring for families and relieving pressure on acute hospitals.’ Matthew Reed, Chief Executive, Marie Curie ‘We are really excited for the launch of the National Garden Scheme’s appeal, promoting virtual garden visits in aid of Hospice UK and other beneficiary charities. ‘Hospice UK and the National Garden Scheme have been working together for almost 25 years, since 1996, and during this time the partnership has raised more than £5 million for hospice care, a phenomenal amount. The National Garden Scheme is the largest funder of Hospice UK’s work and we are incredibly grateful to the 3,700+ garden owners, volunteers and visitors who continue to support hospice care during this crisis, with creativity, innovation and a great passion for the nation’s wellbeing. Thank you all!’ Tracey Bleakley, Chief Executive, Hospice UK ‘The innovative new appeal is just one example of why our partnership with the National Garden Scheme has continued to flourish over the last 36 years, with the National Garden Scheme donating over £17.7million to Macmillan in that time. Their support and our ongoing partnership, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is already having a devastating impact on charities, will go some way to help Macmillan continue to be there for those who need us most, right from the point of diagnosis. ‘By visiting stunning gardens across the UK virtually and making a donation, you’re able to help the National Garden Scheme and it’s fantastic beneficiaries to provide support to those who desperately need them as charity services come under enormous strain.’ Lynda Thomas, Chief Executive, Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch Alan Titchmarsh in his garden click here

Other Virtual Garden Visits launched this week:

Dunsborough Park, Surrey, 20,000 tulips and wow-factor tulip meadows – ngs.org.uk/dunsborough-park-tulips

Slade, Glamorgan using cockle shells in this seaside garden to keep the squirrels off precious tulip bulbs – ngs.org.uk/how-do-your-tulips-grow

Hever Castle, Kent a stunning flight of fancy at the childhood home of Anne Boleyn – ngs.org.uk/take-flight-over-history

Wood Vale, Highgate, London home to the National Collection of Corokia – in this award-winning back garden

ngs.org.uk/a-london-garden

The Maze Garden, Cambridgeshire – a stunning maze made of 1,500 yews and half a mile of hedging in an extraordinarily music shape ngs.org.uk/youll-be-amazed-by-this-hidden-cambridgeshire-garden

New gardening tutorial:

Preparing for a plant sale Growing, potting up and preparing for a sale. Each year plant sales at National Garden Scheme gardens raise over £190,000 for nursing and health beneficiaries. ngs.org.uk/preparing-for-a-plant-sale

HOW THE VIRTUAL GARDEN VISITS WORK

Each week, on a Thursday, we will release a new collection of virtual garden visits. You can find them – and the full collection – on the National Garden Scheme website here: https://ngs.org.uk/virtual-garden-visits/

You can sign up to receive weekly information about the virtual garden visits direct to your inbox here: ngs.org.uk/sign-up

You can follow the National Garden Scheme on:

Our campaign hashtag is #WeSupportNurses

You can donate to the ‘Help Support Our Nurses’ campaign here: bit.ly/SupportOurNurses