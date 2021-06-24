Hi, I’m Erin, the founder of Cherry Picked Farm Shop & Delicatessen. I have always wanted to run my own business since I was a little girl. As I grew up, that dream faded as I had visions of either becoming a teacher, police woman or forensic scientist. I actually ended up going to Bath University to study Human Nutrition, which remains a huge passion of mine. Unfortunately, University was just not for me and decided to leave. After debating what I was going to do with my career, I decided to follow my dream of running my own business. I was just 20 when I opened the shop in June 2019 – it was an enormous decision, but I decided to bite the bullet and go for it. Luckily, it has been a successful adventure so far…!

A desire to be the best that I can in whatever I do is the motto I follow for my business and hopefully my customers value this.

I chose the name ‘Cherry Picked’ because I wanted to cherry pick the best local products and bring them together in one location. At Cherry Picked, we offer a very personal service. Being a one-man band, all produce is chosen by me, priced by me and stacked by me. Product knowledge is a huge factor and this is definitely a quality I look for in employees. I am a massive foodie and I love to share this passion with my customers and this is definitely one of the factors that drove me to open my shop.

Cherry Picked is located on the beautiful coast of West Wales, in a small village called Sarnau (10 miles north of Cardigan). Our aim is to provide customers with high quality welsh products from a range of exceptional local producers through a traditional old style shopping experience . We want to showcase the great producers we have here in Ceredigion and across Wales. We do our utmost to support local suppliers who are dedicated and so passionate for what they do. We want to build a relationship with our customers and the community and encourage our customers to come back year after year!