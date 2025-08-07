The much-loved Aberystwyth Farmers’ Market is relocating from Saturday, 16 August 2025. The market will be held at its new location on the street by the Market Hall at the top of town.

From this date forward, the market will continue its regular schedule on the first and third Saturday of each month, with new opening hours from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

This move follows four successful years at the Arriva site on Park Avenue, where the market benefitted from strong footfall, easy loading, and convenient parking. However, several regular stallholders have now expressed a desire for change, and with the support of Ceredigion County Council, who manage the market, the transition has been made to better suit their needs. The previous site will be modified to extend the County Council’s parking facilities in Maesyrafon car park.

Visitors can expect to see many familiar faces among the stallholders, offering a rich selection of local produce, artisan foods, handmade crafts, and unique gifts, all in the same warm, welcoming environment the market is known for.

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Regeneration, said:

“It’s well worth a visit to the Farmers Market in Aberystwyth. It’s a vibrant hub of local culture, where producers and residents connect, local businesses thrive, and the community comes together to celebrate the best of Ceredigion’s food.”

For those interested in having a stall or finding out more about the market, please email: ce.cynnalycardi@ceredigion.gov.uk

Stay up to date by visiting the Aberystwyth Farmers’ Market website: aberystwythfarmersmarket.co.uk

And follow the Aber Farmers’ Market Facebook page for the latest updates: @AberFarmersMarket.

Join us on Saturday, 16 August, to support local farmers and producers in their new town centre home.