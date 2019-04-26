A Programme to Renovate the Iconic National Library of Wales Building

Essential maintenance and renovation work both inside and outside The National Library of Wales building in Aberystwyth will begin on the 22nd of May, 2019. The programme, which is likely to run for twenty-four months, will ensure that this historic icon continues to be an essential resource for generations to come.

It is possible that some of the Library’s services will be delivered in different ways or in different locations within the building as the renovation programme will mean substantial work being carried out on windows, roofs and walls. It is also likely that on some occasions there will be an increase in noise in the building.

Despite the fact that the work may cause some disruption to visitors and readers, a decision was taken not to close the Library during this time, but rather to remain open and manage and mitigate the effects of this work.

Pedr ap Llwyd, The National Library of Wales Chief Executive and Librarian said:

“The National Library of Wales is very grateful for this investment in renovation work by Welsh Government that will ensure that this important building continues to house the nation’s treasures safely in the future.

“We decided not to close the Library while the work is carried out in order to ensure that the public has continued access to the important and unique collections held here at The National Library.

“Although the work might have some effect on the visitor experience, Library staff will always be on hand to advise visitors and service users, and assist them in gaining full access to our resources.”

The National Library will use various media to communicate with the public during the renovation work, including a page on our website on www.library.wales/building-works and our social media accounts @NLWales (Twitter), @llgcymrunlwales (Facebook) a @llgcnlw (Instagram).

Huw Williams, the Library’s Head of Estates and Support Services said:

“Parts of this important building have stood for more than a century, and the aim of this renovation and maintenance programme is to ensure that the Library building will continue to protect and provide access to important collections for centuries to come. The essential work carried out on the building will make it more sustainable in regard to energy use, and will ensure that we can continue to safeguard our collections in the future.”

Further information:

Carol Edwards

01970 632 923

carol.edwards@llyfrgell.cymru