With recent news breaking that lockdown rules may be loosened in the coming weeks, my little brain can’t help but wander off in one of its regular quarantine daydreams. I’ve been thinking about all of the places in Wales that I am going to visit to photograph when this wretched coronavirus eventually surrenders in the battle against us human beings.

I wanted to share them with you so I’m going to run you through a list of my top 10 places to visit in Wales along with some of my favourite photographs from each location.

Here’s a breakdown of my top 10 and the list that they appear in, so feel free to skip to any location that you may be interested in:

Point of Ayr Lighthouse, Talacre

Llyn Nantlle Uchaf, Snowdonia,

Llyn Idwal, Snowdonia

Snowdon

Llyn y Fan Fach, Brecon Beacons

Pen y Fan & Corn Du, Brecon Beacons,

Hafren Forest, Llanidloes

Pistyll Rhaeadr, Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant

Lake Vyrnwy, Mid Wales

Fairy Glen Gorge, Snowdonia

To view the original post and all the photos visit www.bradcarrphotography.co.uk/blog/10-places-to-visit-in-wales-for-photography-after-coronavirus

About Brad Carr

Brad is a landscape & outdoor photographer residing in the heart of Mid Wales. Attracted by a deep love for adventure, you’ll often find him escaping into the Welsh wilderness, on the hunt for that perfect light before opening the shutter.

Brad comes from a graphic design background and after losing his way to study Geography in university and then work 9-5 jobs , he seems to be returning to the creative path that bought him happiness early on in life.

Taking to Instagram in July 2018, Brad has shared his whole journey into photography so far and regularly posts pictures and videos of his adventures to his page.

