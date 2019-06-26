Worldchefs’ Leaders to Meet in Wales for First Time

Leaders of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) are to hold a board meeting in Wales for the first time next week.

The invitation was extended by Arwyn Watkins, OBE, president of the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), to Worldchefs president Thomas Gugler at the Worldchefs Congress and Expo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last year.

The Worldchefs board will meet from Monday to Wednesday (1st – 3rd July) at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport where members will be given a virtual presentation on the new International Convention Centre Wales which is under construction.

Wales’ Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, AM, will address the board on Monday and the chefs will be treated to a Taste of Wales dinner at the resort on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Mr Watkins has arranged a whistle-stop tour for them, which includes visits to Penderyn Distillery and the Principality Stadium.

“Bringing the board meeting to Wales is an ideal opportunity to showcase the importance of the nation as one of Worldchefs’ 110 member countries,” said Mr Watkins. “It’s an opportunity to showcase what Wales has to offer in terms of world class facilities, hospitality, food and drink, passion and commitment.

“We shall be taking a ‘Team Wales’ approach to promote Wales as a vibrant and dynamic country for business investment and tourism.”

With politicians still locked in heated debate about the UK’s exit from the European Union, Mr Watkins added that it was important that Wales seized every opportunity to build future trade links with countries around the world.

The CAW is also working with the Welsh Government and Celtic Manor Resort on a bid to host the Worldchefs Congress in 2024. The bid follows the partnership’s success in hosting the Worldchefs European chefs’ conference at the Celtic Manor Resort 2017, when delegates from 20 countries attended.

Worldchefs represents more than 12 million chefs from 108 countries around the globe.

Visit: https://www.worldchefs.org/