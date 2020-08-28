Where Are the Best Places to Shop in The Welsh Countryside?

Rolling hills, ruined abbeys, ancient lakes – there are all kinds of spectacular reasons to visit the Welsh countryside. However, it’s safe to say that going shopping probably isn’t at the top of your list. Rural Wales is certainly not famed for its bustling shopping districts, so if you’re after the latest tech, a designer bag, or one of the renowned watches by Rolex, you’re better off saving your luxury shopping spree for a city break.

But there will come a time when you’ll need (or want) to buy something while you’re here. Whether you’re after local groceries, a replacement for something that’s broken, or simply want to find a quality artisan item as a souvenir of your trip, you’ll need to know where the best places to shop in the Welsh countryside are.

In this article, we’ll guide you through some of the top shopping locations in rural Wales. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re sure to find it – and who knows what else – in these towns, retail parks, and markets.

Newtown, Powys

Situated on the banks of the River Severn in the historic county of Montgomeryshire, Newtown, Powys is one of the most beautiful towns in Wales. Its shops, theatre, and public gallery are overlooked by green rolling hills, creating a beautiful backdrop to this now bustling town.

For shopping, head to the Bear Lanes – Newtown’s main shopping arcade. It takes its name from the fact that the building was once a hotel, named ‘The Bear’. Today, it still retains its Tudor-style entrance, which leads to a variety of different shops from clothes and shoe brands to local cafés.

Riverside Retail Park, Aberdare

The town of Aberdare – home of the Welsh war poet Alun Lewis – lies in the Cynon Valley area of the county borough Rhondda Cynon Taf. Roughly 20 miles from both Cardiff and Swansea, Aberdare is well-connected by railway line and bus.

As well as its stunning countryside, Aberdare also boasts the Riverside Retail Park. The ideal place to restock your supplies or have a browse on a rainy afternoon, the retail park houses everything you need for your weekly shop in addition to hardware, clothes, toys, and even a travel agents – ideal if you want to get a head-start on planning your next holiday!

Hay-on-Wye Thursday Market

Trading for more than 700 years, the historic Thursday market in the small town of Hay-on-Wye (or Hay) is well worth a visit. Hay – which is known as the ‘town of books’ – might more commonly be famed for its range of beautiful bookshops and its annual Hay Festival, but if you happen to be there on a Thursday, you should definitely check out its traditional Welsh market too.

The market opens at 8am and closes in the mid-afternoon, giving you plenty of time to browse the local produce before an afternoon spent curled up in a cosy bookshop. Its stalls are spread from Memorial Square to the Clock Tower, where you’ll find everything from artisan jewellery, homewares, local produce, fresh fish and game, plants and flowers, homemade breads, pastries, and cakes, vintage bric-a-brac, and delicatessen cheeses.

If you’re planning a trip to the Welsh countryside, we hope that this handy guide has shown you where you can shop till you drop!