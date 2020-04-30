Welsh Food & Drink – Shopping Locally Has Never Been So Important

Click the full screen icon ( ) in the toolbar above…or you can read the feature below.

Home Delivery From Fingers & Forks

Based just outside Llandrindod Wells, is a family run catering company owned by Shirley Friend. Their ‘normal’ business is catering primarily to the Royal Welsh Showground, Plas Dinam Country House, The Hall at Abbey-Cwm-Hir and the Sweet Lamb Motorsport Complex. Known for their personalised service and pride themselves on catering to their clients individual requirements and budgets. From corporate days to vintage teas to classic weddings to food fuelling motor-sport. But as coronavirus has put the brakes on much of their core business, Fingers & Forks have been able to expand their local food delivery service of their freshly cooked, home produced dishes using Welsh food and drink for which they are renowned. A changing weekly menu can be delivered within a 15 mile radius of Llanddewi in the afternoon or early evening. The meals can be reheated or put in the freezer. This has helped take the pressure of many farming families when they are all so busy lambing. Tasty wholesome meals delivered to their door are just what’s needed, just heat through and everyone can be well fed, allowing them to work much longer and no doubt harder! But it’s not just farmers who Shirley is looking after many locals are finding Shirley’s deliveries a much needed blessing when they are struggling, or unable to cook for themselves or shopping is too much of an expedition for them.

Delivery Service From Tom Samways

Butcher Tom Samways from Cardigan is another person who has been gearing up his business since Covid -19. He’s expanded his delivery for his customers as many are unable to visit his shop. Deliveries have always been an important part of his business but obviously he’s seen a big increase of late. Tom suggests customers ring the shop to place their order as this helps them to plan sensible delivery routes. Other people are using his ‘drive through’ service and collecting their order by parking briefly outside the shop. Placing an order through Facebook isn’t always the quickest way for staff to pick up – so instead just pick up the phone!

Safe zones have been implemented in the shop for the staff. There was a natural separation of 1 metre due to counter depth, but a further metre’s been added to ensure safe distance. Tom’s and his staff are providing a critical service to the elderly and their community and this they’ll continue to do. They will urge all customers to use their free hand sanitiser and encourage safe distancing of 2 metres between customers. Tom requests that you listen to him and his staff when in the shop which will protect you as well as others. Tom and his team all want this crisis to be over soon and firmly believe that if we all work together, it can be conquered soon and with as little upset as possible. Tom’s positive message in these tough times will give many people a boost as well as keeping Cardigan moving.

Blas ar Fwyd

After Blas ar Fwyd was hit by flooding in February (closing its Deli and award winning Wine Shop) and then to be hit with the coronavirus in March – it would be understandable for a business to just give up.

But the Welsh Artisan food Producer, Wholesaler and Distributer in Llanrwst were determined to battle on.

It meant the business had to reinvent itself rapidly to prevent a temporary shutdown of all operations. This saw it ramp up its home delivery to provide a vital service in the Conwy Valley to many individuals and families – particularly those having to self isolate.

Osian Deiniol, (Operations Manager) said:

“The Café (Amser Da) was okay in the flooding, so when we had to close due to coronavirus we set up a temporary Deli in the Cafe.” “Home delivery and online sales had been a small part of the business prior to coronavirus, it has now increased 1000% since then – which shows the response we’ve had. This is also good for producers because we are all about Welsh food from small producers as we stock thousands of Welsh food and drink products from over 100 Welsh producers. It keeps them going too. This has been good for the community in the Conwy Valley too at a difficult time, we have had some really positive feedback from it.” #

Farmers Food At Home

Based in Mathry, Pembrokeshire, the company have hung up their pans in the current climate. Having already built up some stock over last few months in readiness for Easter, they’ve set up a cupboard outside their Jam Shed, complete with an honesty box which locals are really appreciating. But if you’re not in Mathry, there’s no need to miss out as you can still order online and take advantage of their 15% discount off website orders.

Little Grandma’s Kitchen

Business owners Richard & Jenny Compton are members of Carmarthen Food which is an online shop of local Artisan producers who offer a diverse range of goods from meat, chutneys & preserves, to veg boxes, herbs, curry kits to soap. Based in St. Clears, Carmarthenshire they now deliver to a large part of the Carmarthen conurbation.

Jin Talog

Carmarthenshire based gin producers Jin Talog are still making their gin, but as their local stockists are currently closed all orders placed online will not incur any delivery charges as they want to ensure that their customers can still get hold of our gin. Perhaps you have a family or friend’s birthday coming up, so what a great idea for a gift by post. To minimise unnecessary travel they are shipping once a week and the latest news is that they are working on their range of Twin Botanical gin which will be released over the summer.

Welsh Lady

Based in Gwynedd, the company is currently producing and working normally as shopkeepers replenish their stocks, knowing that the products in this range are ambient and have a long shelf-life. Their chutneys and sauces can elevate a meal and are also good store cupboard staples. Their on line shop is in full swing; minimum orders are for 3 jars and postage is very reasonable. There are two new products just out, a creamy Dill Sauce which is perfect for fish dishes and a piquant Cumberland Sauce that works brilliantly with ham, sausages and pork pies.

