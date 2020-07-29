Welsh Artist Sarah Jane Brown Receives Guild Society of Artists Award

Contemporary landscape painter Sarah Jane Brown recently received an award from the Guild Society of Artists to officially acknowledge the high standard of her work exhibited in the Guild Artists Exhibition over the last three years. Sarah Jane’s landscapes and seascapes have regularly been selected for the annual prestigious Guild Artists Exhibition that takes place in Stratford-upon-Avon and London each year, and the qualification marks her transition from an Associate Member to a fully qualified Member of the Guild Society of Artists.

On presenting the accolade, the GSA Committee announced that her “work was of a very high standard each year and were only too pleased” to award her “well deserved GSA Letters”.

Sarah Jane was delighted to receive her Certificate of Qualification, and said:

“I’m so thrilled to receive my ‘GSA’ award after three years as an Associate Member. Being a fully qualified Member now gives me a real feeling of belonging to the Guild ‘family’ and a sense of validation that my work is of a consistently high quality. I’m very proud to now use the letters ‘GSA’ after my name and the certificate will be displayed somewhere prominent in the studio for all my visitors and students to see!”

The Guild Society of Artists was formed to help artists further their careers, and is unique in that it is fully integrated into the art business world through its parent organisation, the Fine Art Trade Guild. Formed in 1910, the Fine Art Trade Guild promotes standards of quality and ethics in the Fine Art industry, and provides a wide range of expertise available for artists to access. Guild Trade Members have extensive knowledge in areas that most artists will utilise, such as picture framing, fine art printing and exhibiting artworks.

Sarah Jane Brown GSA has exhibited widely across the UK and in several international exhibitions. Current work can be seen at Etcetera Gallery in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Oriel Coffi in Llanidloes, Powys, Off The Wall Gallery in Llandaff, Cardiff, and the Russell Gallery in Putney, London. Notable highlights include exhibiting with the Royal Society of Marine Artists at London’s Mall Galleries and the Royal Cambrian Academy in North Wales. A recently qualified Member of the Guild Society of Artists, Sarah Jane is also a Member of the Guild’s Artist Committee.

For further information please visit sjbfineart.com