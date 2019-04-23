Wedding Bells at This Year’s 100th Royal Welsh Show

To celebrate our 100th show, and share the Royal Welsh love, the society have been on the look-out for a special couple to tie the knot during this year’s Royal Welsh Show.



Having received a huge number of very deserving nominations, the shortlisting process was no easy task. But, at last, one lucky pair from Carmarthenshire have been chosen.

Having known each other from the horse showing-circuit for many years, Bethan and Arwel began dating in 2015 and instantly became devoted to each other. With a shared passion for horses, chickens and their young families, the couple quickly became the perfect team, attending shows together with their three boys.



After the tragic loss of Arwel’s son, in 2016, the devastated family relied heavily on each other and the support and comfort offered by their ‘Royal Welsh family’ – a close network of lifelong friends, bought together with a common passion and respect for each other.



Admired by many for their positivity and resilience, the couple began to rebuild their plans for the future, only to have to put them on hold when Arwel suffered a long recovery following surgery to mend a badly broken leg.



On a happier note, earlier this year saw the safe arrival of a new baby. A much loved addition to the family who is doted on by his older brothers.



“It is often said amongst the exhibitors at the Royal Welsh Show, that returning to the showground year on year is like coming home. Such is the camaraderie between the competitors that the bonds made throughout the show-circuit often make for the very best of friends” explains Harry Fetherstonthaugh, Honorary Show Director.



“A marriage between those who have met at the show is not unusual, but a wedding on the showground during show week itself will be a first! We are all very much looking forward to helping to make Bethan and Arwel’s special day and wonderful and memorable as possible.”



Surrounded by an intimate group of friends and family, Bethan and Arwel will marry in our picturesque bandstand, right at the heart of the busy and bustling showground, on the first day of this year’s 100th Royal Welsh Show.



Following the ceremony, the couple will then enjoy a glass of chilled champagne whilst relaxing in the Presidents Box of the main ring grandstand (best seats in the house!). After a few precious minutes to themselves, watching the main ring attractions, the newlyweds will then join their guests for a delicious wedding breakfast.



Through both the incredibly sad and the happier times, the Royal Welsh Show has always held a special place in the hearts of both Bethan and Arwel, and we would like to congratulate them both on their upcoming wedding.

